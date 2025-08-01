Panthers quietly built a wide receiver room that could dominate in 2025

The Carolina Panthers did not select Tetairoa McMillan to be a developmental project. Those who sat in the war room knew the No. 8 overall pick would be capable of making an immediate impact.

And this was the crowning jewel in Carolina's wide receiver build that could dominate in 2025.

The rookie wide receiver went to high school just 12 miles from Bryce Young. But advocating for McMillan was more than a networking decision for the Panthers quarterback. Instead, he believed the potential connection would be the team's saving grace.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver room holds the key to legitimate progress in 2025

McMillan is part of a star-studded list of Super Bowl-winning, All-Pro caliber wide receivers who have been selected in the top-10 since 2021. The list includes Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, and DeVonta Smith.

The average rookie season for this group equates to 79 receptions, 1,022 receiving yards, and six touchdowns. Although much is to be seen with the former Arizona star, this level of production is far better than what the Panthers had a season ago. Adam Thielen led the team in receiving with 615 yards in 10 games.

1st look at the Cali ✌️ Cali connection pic.twitter.com/v1TutNw8Kg — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 27, 2025

Dave Canales believes in rewarding players based on merit. The Panthers' investment in McMillan does not mean he has won over his coach before playing in a game. However, the early signs are immensely encouraging.

Snaps need to be earned, and there are no sacred cows. Still, the emergence of the 22-year-old trickles down the Panthers' depth chart. Primarily for Xavier Legette, who said he spoke with the organization before they selected McMillan.

The second-year wide receiver might have more to worry about than rookie superstardom. Jalen Coker averaged 43.5 yards per game compared to Legette’s 31.1 in 2024. The undrafted free agent has clawed his way to earning respect in the locker room and is no stranger to being an underdog.

Rookie sixth-rounder Jimmy Horn Jr. has been the fastest player on the practice field and is working with the first-team offense. The sky is the limit for this young, talented receiver group. In that same breath, Young can only throw so many passes.

The dark horse of the room is Hunter Renfrow. With his former college coach, Dabo Swinney, at practice on Monday, he once again opened up about his battle with ulcerative colitis.

For the first time, the 29-year-old shared that he had been tackling the condition since the 2021 playoffs. The last time Renfrow felt himself, he had a Pro Bowl season, catching 103 passes for 1,038 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Hopefully, his hamstring issue isn't too severe.

For a second straight offseason, the Panthers' front office has made significant upgrades to the offense. The time for excuses is over as Young will look to lead the team to new heights in 2025.

The entire Panthers fanbase is playoff-hungry. Delivering on this optimism is crucial.

