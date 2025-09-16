Panthers quietly land Austin Corbett replacement nobody expected

When fans thought things couldn't get worse for the Carolina Panthers, two significant injuries on the offensive line interior represent another body blow for the team to overcome. And this brought decisive action from general manager Dan Morgan.

The Panthers nearly dug themselves out of a massive hole in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. They eventually came unstuck, but their biggest disappointment came after the contest.

Right guard Robert Hunt suffered a torn bicep, which will likely rule him out for the entire campaign. Starting center Austin Corbett, who has been plagued by injury problems in recent years, sustained a torn MCL that also requires a lengthy recovery time.

Carolina Panthers moved swiftly to replace injured center Austin Corbett

Head coach Dave Canales didn't rule out both returning later in the campaign. However, it seems unlikely. And if others don't step up accordingly, it doesn't take a genius to figure out what comes next.

Morgan isn't in the business of waiting around. Cade Mays will go into the starting center spot in Corbett's absence, but the front-office leader has reportedly found a contingency plan relatively quickly.

According to Mike Kaye from The Charlotte Observer, the Panthers plan to sign Nick Samac off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad. The 2024 seventh-round pick made the team last season but didn't see the field. He wasn't so lucky this time around, but the AFC North club kept him around to continue his development.

This is the second time in as many days that the Panthers have raided another practice squad for reinforcements. Carolina also claimed linebacker Maema Njongmeta from the Cincinnati Bengals, which didn't go down well with their fan base on social media. That raised intrigue, but expecting miracles is unrealistic.

The Panthers see something in Samac. He's coming in as a backup, and there's a good chance that will remain the case after Mays displayed notable improvements last season. But if the Tennessee product gets hurt or fluffs his lines, Carolina has another ready-made replacement ready to go.

Losing two experienced linemen has the scope to derail proceedings. Bryce Young and the offense lit up the Cardinals in the second half, but it was too little, too late. Having an unstable protection, especially in the face of an Atlanta Falcons pass-rush that tormented Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy last time out, is far from ideal.

It's next man up. But Morgan was right to cover every base if further issues arise.

