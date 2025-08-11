Panthers' rookie gets harsh reality check with rollercoaster preseason debut

Gaining valuable reps at training camp is important. Joint practices even more so. But nothing will benefit the Carolina Panthers' rookie class more than extended involvement in the preseason.

Head coach Dave Canales is getting everyone valuable game time. The starters played two series against the Cleveland Browns. After that, those lower down the depth chart took center stage in pursuit of staking a claim to make the 53-man roster.

Some caught the eye more than others. But for one rookie who much was expected, his preseason debut represented a brutal reality check of how fine the margins are in the NFL.

Trevor Etienne experienced growing pains in Carolina Panthers' preseason debut

The Panthers thought enough of running back Trevor Etienne to take him at No. 114 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's slotted behind Chuba Hubbard and free-agent signing Rico Dowdle on the depth chart, but fans were hoping to see his dual-threat capabilities in full flow at Bank of America Stadium.

That didn't quite come to fruition. Etienne gained just three rushing yards on two carries. He brought in his only target in the passing game for 14 receiving yards. He fumbled on a return thanks in no small part to Nick Scott, which was a microcosm of how things unfolded throughout the evening.

This wasn't the initial impact that Etienne had in mind. However, this was his first taste of a competitive NFL game-day environment. It is a marker for what to expect when the real action arrives, and big improvements are needed to secure rotational involvement as the campaign progresses.

The Panthers have the luxury of bringing Etienne along gradually. Hubbard and Dowdle's credentials need no introduction. They are two proven performers with the numbers to match. Canales will rely on them heavily throughout the 2025 season, which gives the former Georgia standout some extra breathing space to hone his craft.

There will be growing pains. Every first-year pro goes through a transitional period, and some take longer than others to pick things up. It remains to be seen how long Etienne needs to become productive, but pressing the panic button after one rollercoaster preseason game would be extremely foolish.

Etienne has a role to play. That will probably be in the kick return game rather than gaining backfield carries initially. If everything checks out, that's when confidence in his capabilities will increase.

Until then, Hubbard and Dowdle will pick up the slack. That's not a bad tandem to spearhead Carolina's offensive fortunes by any stretch of the imagination.

