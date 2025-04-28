Panthers send unmistakable message to these 5 players with NFL Draft choices

Dan Morgan adopted a ruthless mindset to his roster building quickly. The Carolina Panthers needed to take drastic measures to win back respectability. Having any emotional attachment to the decision-making process was not an option.

Morgan implemented a professional, business-first mindset that was sorely lacking previously. If he believes it's the right thing to do, the front-office leader will not hesitate to take action.

This was once again evident during the 2025 NFL Draft. Morgan filled needs and bolstered depth at key position groups. His efforts received widespread praise in the media, but it left some established veterans nervously looking over their shoulders along the way.

With this in mind, here are five players who received an unmistakable message from the Panthers with their draft choices.

Carolina Panthers send unmistakable message to these players with NFL Draft choices

D.J. Johnson - Carolina Panthers OLB

Finding edge rushers was imperative for the Panthers. Morgan rectified this issue quickly by double-dipping through daring trade-ups in the second and third rounds.

The Panthers selected Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen to provide the pass-rushing unit with more energy. That will help Ejiro Evero's chances considerably, but it probably means that D.J. Johnson is on the roster bubble entering Year 3 of his professional career.

Xavier Legette - Carolina Panthers WR

Dave Canales outlined his supreme confidence in Xavier Legette this offseason. The head coach believes he can emerge as a legitimate No. 1 receiving option, but drafting Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 8 pick raises the stakes considerably.

McMillan has WR1 potential. The Panthers think the same after drafting him in the top 10, so Legette is in danger of becoming a sidekick unless significant improvements arrive next season.

Jadeveon Clowney - Carolina Panthers OLB

Selecting Scourton and Umanmielen on Day 2 represents a changing of the guard in Carolina's edge rushing unit. This also placed Jadeveon Clowney's future with the franchise firmly under the microscope.

Morgan was noncommital when discussing Clowney's future. He's got a big cap number and is aging, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the former No. 1 pick traded or released before Week 1.

Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE

The Panthers gave Tommy Tremble a new two-year deal this offseason. That didn't stop Morgan from using a Day 3 pick on another tight end to solidify depth and potentially more.

Mitchell Evans isn't the most athletic, but he's dependable in all phases. If the former Notre Dame star transitions smoothly, one couldn't dismiss the prospect of prominent involvement immediately.

David Moore - Carolina Panthers WR

Canales trusts David Moore. The wide receiver got another deal this offseason to see if he can make the 53-man roster again. That will be more difficult now after the Panthers rounded off their 2025 NFL Draft exploits by selecting Jimmy Horn Jr.

Horn is a slot specialist with elusiveness and toughness in equal measure. The Colorado graduate isn't the most physically imposing, but he's more than capable of beating out Moore for a roster spot throughout the summer.

