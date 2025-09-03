Panthers' shocking depth chart gamble threatens déjà vu disaster

There was an eager sense of anticipation among the fans as the Carolina Panthers released their unofficial depth chart before their Week 1 opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Although surprises were at a premium, a few notable topics instantly came up that warranted further discussion.

One of those centered on Carolina's contentious 3-4 defensive front. Dan Morgan made some significant investments in the trenches this offseason, which was entirely understandable after how things unfolded during the previous campaign. The general manager also reportedly refused to include Derrick Brown in a potential trade package for All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, which was the right call.

There is more strength across the board entering 2025. Most fans thought free-agent signing Bobby Brown III would be occupying the nose tackle position in Week 1. However, that might not be the case.

Carolina Panthers surprisingly listed A'Shawn Robinson as their starting nose tackle

Carolina listed A'Shawn Robinson as the starting nose tackle, with fifth-round rookie Cam Jackson backing him up. Brown was slotted behind Tershawn Wharton at the 3-4 defensive end spot, which was somewhat surprising based on initial projections.

Obviously, this will be fluid depending on down and distance. Robinson didn't seem too keen on playing the nose spot last season upon joining the team. But with Wharton pushing him down the pecking order on the edge, this could guarantee he gets the start rather than playing a rotational role.

All four linemen will play. Jackson might, too, but that won't be until later in the campaign unless injury strikes. Brown will no doubt be disappointed, but the Panthers are once again moving forward without a legitimate nose tackle manning the anchor role when two are readily available on the 53-man squad.

This has been the hallmark of Ejiro Evero's two-year tenure as defensive coordinator. He stubbornly kept Shy Tuttle at the nose when it was clear for all to see that he was not suited. The Panthers conceded more than 3,000 rushing yards last season, and the veteran is no longer around.

Fortunately for the Panthers, they do have options if Robinson cannot absorb blocks and become a stout presence against the run. Brown could move inside, and Jackson might be ready for more responsibilities quicker than anticipated. That wasn't the case last season, which represents a silver lining if nothing else.

It'll be interesting to see how things play out. But placing Robinson at the nose tackle spot looks like risky business until further notice.

