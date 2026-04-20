Panthers' smoke meter zeroes in on 3 draft targets Dan Morgan can’t quit

Dan Morgan is in a strong position heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers strategic, aggressive moves in free agency set the table extremely well, making it increasingly uncertain how they will spend the No. 19 overall selection.

The Panthers are keeping all options on the table. Morgan wants to take the best prospects available, and he believes Carolina is in a good spot to do precisely that. It's one of the more unpredictable drafts in recent memory, especially at the top end. But there is enough flexibility for the front office leader to bring an immediate difference-maker into the fold.

It's hard to judge. It's also smoke-and-mirrors season around the league, where rumors and speculation are flying as teams look to gain the upper hand. The lines are blurred, and the truth is hard to determine, but fans are confident Morgan has the composure and intent to make the correct choices.

Carolina Panthers' draft smoke centers on three intriguing prospects at No. 19

On this topic, we devised a special smoke meter to determine the likelihood of three prospects who've been hotly linked to the Panthers throughout the pre-draft process. Much will depend on whether they will be around, but it would be a surprise if the trio of safety Dillon Thieneman, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, and wide receiver KC Concepcion wasn't on the shortlist.

Here is the smoke meter:

Spark Flicker Small flame Steady burn Heating up Gaining heat Hot Very hot Blazing Full blaze

Here are the prospects:

Dillon Thieneman

Smoke meter: 8

The Panthers could use a coverage safety to go alongside Tre'von Moehrig. There aren't many better options than Thieneman, who was sensational at Oregon before wowing league personnel at the NFL Scouting Combine to send his stock through the roof.

Thieneman has the versatility, dynamism, and football intelligence that look tailor-made for Ejiro Evero's schematic concepts. He may not make it to No. 19, but turning him down would be a big call if he makes it that far down the order.

Kenyon Sadiq

Smoke meter: 5

It's been a long time since the Panthers had an elite pass-catching tight end. If they were somehow able to select Sadiq, that would change in an instant.

Sadiq is an elite route-runner. He's a matchup nightmare capable of being deployed anywhere along the line of scrimmage with great success. This would be an untold positive for quarterback Bryce Young, but the lack of legitimate buzz throughout the process indicates he will be long gone by the time Carolina goes on the clock.

KC Concepcion

Smoke meter: 9

In a confident pitch, Concepcion proclaimed he is the best receiver in this class. He's also a local kid who had to fight with everything he has to overcome significant adversity. That matters to the Panthers, so this would be a match made in heaven.

Concepcion makes things happen with the football in his hands. The drop numbers are concerning, and the Panthers taking a wide receiver for the third consecutive year would be contentious. At the same time, there is a lot to like, so Morgan won't hesitate if he believes it's the right thing to take this franchise forward.