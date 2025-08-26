Panthers trade gamble hits rock bottom after crushing setback

It's been an interesting 18 months for Diontae Johnson. Everything looked so positive for the wide receiver after his trade to the Carolina Panthers, but he's been on a downward spiral of epic proportions ever since.

Another blow befell Johnson when he was released by the Cleveland Browns before the cut-down deadline. And this could be the end of his NFL journey when it's all said and done.

Johnson's Pro Bowl-caliber reputation is a distant memory. He became a locker room distraction in Carolina quickly, which prompted Morgan to all but give him away to the Baltimore Ravens before the 2024 trade deadline. The Panthers even took on the large majority of the wideout's salary to seal the deal. That's how much they wanted rid of the receiver.

Diontae Johnson's career continues to unravel after Carolina Panthers exit

The former Toledo standout didn't last long in Baltimore after refusing to enter a game because he was too cold. Johnson landed with the Houston Texans but was cut during the playoffs. This humbling experience eventually saw him land with the Browns, but he couldn't manage to force his way into a less-than-stellar group outside of Jerry Jeudy.

Reports suggest that Johnson was outperformed by undrafted rookie Gage Larvadain, which is a damning indictment. It's hard to see him catching on somewhere after this, especially considering how many bridges he burned during the previous campaign.

The Panthers were right to move on from Johnson when they did. He was quickly becoming a distraction at a time when morale within the locker room was already low. Morgan got criticized at the time for the compensation attached, but he knew more than anyone where this was heading.

And now, Johnson is on the proverbial scrap heap once again.

He's bounced around in pursuit of finding the right fit, but hasn't been able to stick anywhere. Whether that's diminishing talent, a bad attitude, or a combination of both is debatable, but things are not looking especially promising for someone who was considered one of the league's most prolific route runners not so long ago.

As for the Panthers? They are moving forward with their youth movement, although much will depend on whether Adam Thielen gets traded to the Minnesota Vikings or not. Either way, this offense and culture are much better off without Johnson.

Another anxious wait is ahead of Johnson. He'll be hoping for the phone to ring, but the pass-catcher might be waiting a long time.

And in all honesty, Johnson has nobody to blame but himself.

