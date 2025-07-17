Panthers training camp could be dominated by a player nobody saw coming

The Carolina Panthers will move forward with Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle as their one-two running back punch to begin the 2025 campaign. However, don't count out another new arrival from making a bigger impact than expected.

Hubbard got a new four-year extension last season in recognition of his exceptional efforts. But everything behind the former fourth-round pick has changed for the better.

Miles Sanders is gone, replaced by Dowdle after his 1,000-yard rushing campaign with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. Jonathon Brooks went to the physically unable to perform list, ruling him out for the entire 2025 slate with another torn ACL. Another option was needed.

Dan Morgan had something in mind, spending the No. 114 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft on Trevor Etienne. The dynamic dual-threat comes from a highly prestigious program, and the Panthers might have a bona fide steal on their hands if additional growth arrives during his initial transition.

Trevor Etienne could become Carolina Panthers' training camp star this summer

The Panthers have the luxury of time with Etienne. Hubbard and Dowdle are capable of shouldering a heavy burden, which will allow the rookie to develop gradually. At the same time, he hasn't come to sit on the sidelines.

Etienne wants to make an immediate contribution. The former Florida and Georgia standout can become a pass-catching asset out of the backfield. He can log carries in the run game when Hubbard and Dowdle can't. The first-year pro should also fancy his chances of becoming a force in the kick return game thanks to his unique blend of elusiveness and on-field vision.

One of the big things that attracted the Panthers to Etienne was his competitiveness. He relishes competition. The higher the stakes, the better he performs. This attitude should serve him well when the tempo ramps up at training camp.

The Panthers would be wise to give Etienne all he can handle. Getting a good look at him in the preseason is another strong measuring stick before determining his role in 2025. If everything goes according to plan, don't be surprised if the fledgling backfield hopeful becomes one of the summer's stars in Carolina.

As previously mentioned, Hubbard and Dowdle will accumulate the lion's share of touches. But if the coaching staff is suitably impressed by Etienne's progress, head coach Dave Canales won't hesitate to get him involved, versus his brother Travis, in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And that should be all the motivation Etienne needs to take off at camp.

