Panthers triple-down on Bryce Young with unprecedented mock draft play

The Carolina Panthers stood pat at the 2025 trade deadline. That was always the most likely outcome, especially given general manager Dan Morgan's preference to stockpile picks and build through the draft.

Morgan knows the Panthers are progressing encouragingly. He also knows that Carolina is more than one player away from entering the Super Bowl picture right now. But with another strong offseason and another good draft in 2026, this perennial struggler is going to be a whole lot closer.

Carolina has a shot to win the NFC South, and the fact that they are targeting players like free-agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. cements this notion. But behind the scenes, Morgan and his front-office staff will already be devising a plan to approach a critical third offseason at the helm for the ex-linebacker.

Carolina Panthers select another WR in FanSided's post-trade deadline mock draft

Cody Williams from FanSided took a swing at how Morgan could approach his first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. This involved tripling down on quarterback Bryce Young's potential by selecting another wide receiver, Carnell Tate, from Ohio State.

"One of the biggest draft misconceptions, in my estimation, is not being willing to double-dip at a position two years in a row with a first-round pick. So even though the Panthers took Tetairoa McMillan last year, why not add Carnell Tate to the fray as well? Tate is overshadowed by all-world 2027 draft prospect Jeremiah Smith, but he has a bright NFL future. He's a do-it-all threat in the mold of Emeka Egbuka, but perhaps with an even better frame, and could give Bryce Young more ammo to grow with." Cody Williams

This would be an eyebrow-raiser, to put it mildly. The Panthers selected Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 8 pick in 2025. Just one year before, they traded up for Xavier Legette at No. 32 overall. Adding a wide receiver for the third straight year in the first round would be a surprise, but Morgan won't completely rule it out if other areas are strengthened beforehand.

Tate is an outstanding prospect. He's gone a little under the radar compared to his Buckeyes teammate Jeremiah Smith, but his traits look NFL-ready. And there is no doubt that Ohio State has become a breeding ground for wideouts who take the NFL by storm.

He's already at 711 receiving yards and seven touchdowns through eight games. It helps that Smith is getting the lion's share of attention from opposing coverage schemes. Still, there is a lot to like about his ability to create separation, stretch the field quickly, and track the ball with supreme precision.

This would be the clearest sign yet that Young is the guy. And the combination of Tate and McMillan could strike fear into NFL defenses for the next decade.