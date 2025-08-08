Panthers unmoved as NFL suspension sparks new Adam Thielen trade rumors

Just when it seemed like all the talk around the Carolina Panthers trading veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen had gone away, one notable development around the league brought the speculation back to the forefront.

Thielen has been the subject of intense trade speculation over the last year, at least within the media. The Panthers have shown no desire to remove their most consistent route-runner and pass-catcher from the equation, even giving him a pay rise this offseason in recognition of his exceptional accomplishments since joining the squad.

That hasn't stopped the rumor mill from swirling. This gathered pace after Minnesota Vikings wideout Jordan Addison was suspended for the first three games of 2025. The news immediately came with calls to bring Thielen home for a career swansong, although there is nothing concrete attached.

Carolina Panthers should not trade Adam Thielen despite wild trade speculation

Kristopher Knox from The Bleacher Report fanned these flames, claiming the Panthers should see what they can get for Thielen as they move forward with a youth movement in the wide receiver group.

"With quarterback Bryce Young entering a pivotal third season, the idea of the Carolina Panthers trading top wide receiver Adam Thielen might seem unwise. However, there are a few reasons why they should consider doing it. The Panthers should have themselves a new No. 1 receiver in rookie first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan. While trading Thielen might immediately hurt the offense, it would also open up opportunities for young pass-catchers like McMillan, fellow rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. and Xavier Legette. Thielen can still produce at a high level, and he might net Carolina a fairly valuable return from a playoff hopeful in need of receiver depth." Kristopher Knox

The veteran is expected to fill the possession role in 2025. Hopefully, the likes of Xavier Legette and fellow first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan can meet expectations on the outside, which would allow the former undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State to provide quarterback Bryce Young with an accomplished presence in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field.

Thielen is also an exceptional mentor in the locker room. He's doing an outstanding job of helping the next generation in what could be his last campaign before retirement. That goes overlooked, but it's helping to ensure they are ready when he eventually departs.

It would have to be a huge offer for the Panthers to consider parting ways with the two-time Pro Bowler, especially considering there is quiet confidence in the building about potentially mounting an NFC South title challenge this season. Dan Morgan recognizes this fact and knows that his younger players are talented but unknown quantities right now.

If the Panthers are out of contention heading into the trade deadline, it's a different story. But for now, removing Thielen is out of the question.

