Adam Thielen contract update sends clear message to Carolina Panthers teammates

The Carolina Panthers are doing things differently under general manager Dan Morgan. A notable contract development sent a clear message to the players regarding his approach.

Adam Thielen is an integral part of Carolina's short-term plans. The veteran wide receiver slotted into the franchise seamlessly, becoming a focal point on offense and an exceptional leader in the locker room. He knows time is running out before retirement. Instead of focusing on himself, he's embraced the mentor role and remains a strong support system for those following in his footsteps.

Thielen has reportedly been rewarded accordingly. According to Jeremy Fowler from ESPN, the former undrafted free agent had his contract reworked to give him a pay rise in 2025. This isn't an extension with the player turning 35 years old shortly, but it's merely rewarding the pass-catcher for his high-level influence over the last two years.

Carolina Panthers give Adam Thielen deserved pay rise for the 2025 campaign

That's the message Morgan is looking to send. He's changed Carolina's mindset, focusing on rewarding those who prove their worth rather than making rash gambles on band-aid fixes that may or may not work out. That was a mistake made by previous regimes as the Panthers went from a respectable organization to the league's laughingstock.

Things are looking up now.

Morgan and Brandt Tilis are running the front office with professionalism and purpose. Saying all the right things is one thing, but the Panthers are backing this up with decisive action. One only has to examine the decisions made by this duo to see that.

Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown got extended to a bumper deal last offseason. Chuba Hubbard's efforts were acknowledged withe a four-year extension in-season. This same trend has continued in 2025 with several established players getting new commitments.

Jaycee Horn, Austin Corbett, Mike Jackson Sr., Cade Mays, and Tommy Tremble among others are sticking around. This might be Thielen's last season, so some extra financial incentive was the least he deserved.

The former Minnesota State standout contemplated retirement this offseason. Thielen came back because he believed in Bryce Young and wanted to help him improve further. There is a special bond between the two, which comes across during their gameday preparations and when they step onto the field.

This doesn't change the fact Carolina needs more in the wideout room. Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker should improve after their rookie exploits. The cupboard is relatively bare outside of that aside from Thielen's presence. With free-agent options limited, Morgan could identify one of the top receivers in the draft or perhaps even go bolder with someone like franchise-tagged wide receiver Tee Higgins in the trade market if the price is right.

All options remain on the table for Morgan. The players should be fully aware that if they perform well enough, their efforts will be acknowledged accordingly.

