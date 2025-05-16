Panthers urged to accept 2025 mediocrity if Bryce Young becomes the real deal

Dan Morgan's second offseason at the helm saw his strategy shift considerably. And the Carolina Panthers are in a much better place as a result.

In Year 1 under Morgan's guidance, the Panthers' recruitment centered on the offense. This time around, it was the defense that rightfully took priority after Ejiro Evero's unit conceded the most single-season points in NFL history and more than 3,00 rushing yards during the previous campaign.

Quarterback Bryce Young's supporting cast didn't get completely overlooked. Morgan opted to wait until the 2025 NFL Draft for any major reinforcements, which provides long-term hope. Improvements are expected with a more balanced roster and an easier-looking schedule. At the same time, the Panthers' fortunes remain precarious.

Carolina Panthers' mediocrity would be acceptable if Bryce Young flourishes

Kriostopher Knox from The Bleacher Report gave a B+ grade for Carolina's offseason. The analyst thought the Panthers were a year away from harboring genuine playoff ambitions. He also stated that mediocrity would be acceptable if Young shows enough to be considered a franchise-caliber presence under center.

"While the Carolina Panthers didn't go overboard in upgrading [Bryce] Young's supporting cast, they did make the group better. Of course, the Panthers didn't ignore the other side of the ball. Players like Tershawn Wharton and Nic Scourton should help boost a defense that ranked dead-last in both yards and points allowed last season. However, fans shouldn't expect to suddenly see a playoff-caliber defense in Carolina. The Panthers are probably at least another year away from the postseason. That will be acceptable if Young solidifies himself as an above-average starter this season." Kristopher Knox

It's hard to argue with any of that. Even though this is the time of year to dream big, the Panthers' problems were never going to be a quick fix.

The Panthers need to attain more than five wins, there's no getting away from that. But if they don't do enough for a first winning record under David Tepper's ownership or to contend for an NFC South crown, Young solidifying the quarterback spot long-term would soften the blow.

The Panthers shouldn't be resigned to failure once again. They have an ambitious young roster and a strong core of foundational pieces. They've bought into head coach Dave Canales' approach and displayed enough competitiveness over the second half of 2024 to encourage. If the defensive additions hit their stride early and rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan becomes an instant star, all signs are pointing up.

If it takes a little longer but Young cements his status as Carolina's long awaited successor to Cam Newton, that's fine too.

