Panthers veterans under fire as analyst touts surprising trade moves

Dan Morgan traded the wide receiver duo of Jonathan Mingo and Diontae Johnson before the 2024 trade deadline. One NFL analyst believes that the Carolina Panthers' general manager should consider more outgoings this time around.

The Panthers are in a tricky predicament. They are 4-4 with more optimism around their long-term outlook than ever. At the same time, their beatdown by the Buffalo Bills was a stark reminder of how far behind the leading challengers they are right now.

It's a situation Morgan needs to balance effectively. He's a shrewd talent evaluator who always thinks with the future in mind. While it would be surprising if any transactions were made, Zachary Pereles from CBS Sports thought two veteran pieces could be made surplus to requirements if the right offers came along.

NFL analyst thinks Carolina Panthers should consider trades for Nick Scott and D.J. Wonnum

The players in mind? Edge rusher D.J. Wonnum and safety Nick Scott.

"The Panthers are 4-4 but with an ugly -34 point differential on the season and one of the NFL's most difficult schedules remaining. There have been encouraging signs after last year's difficult campaign, but right now the Panthers have some young guys we'd like to see more often. If Carolina can fetch anything for veterans like edge defender D.J. Wonnum, safety Nick Scott -- both 2026 free agents who are ahead of younger guys on the depth chart -- or even some offensive line depth, that would be worth exploring. The Panthers certainly don't need to force it, though." Zachary Pereles

While Wonnum and Scott might not be around next season, removing them from the squad in its current state wouldn't be wise. The Panthers are stretched on the depth chart, especially on the edge. Morgan signed Trevis Gipson off the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad. Still, the former South Carolina standout is their most experienced presence after losing Patrick Jones II to a season-ending back injury.

Scott was an easy scapegoat earlier this season. His performances have improved slightly, and he's a trusted player for Evero from their time together with the Los Angeles Rams. Even if trade interest arrived, this move would not receive the defensive coordinator's approval.

Morgan will do what he believes is right for the franchise. The front-office leader is working with a plan in place, and won't deviate from this whatsoever. Some consolidation will be considered, but keeping things as they are and seeing where everything lies in 2026 remains the likely course of action.

Whether Wonnum and Scott will be a part of Morgan's plans beyond this season is another matter.