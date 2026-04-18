Panthers’ visit list just revealed something fans weren’t supposed to see

When you line up every reported pre-draft visit the Carolina Panthers have used, a pattern emerges that’s far more revealing than any quote from Dan Morgan.

Start with the most obvious clue. Three potential early-round wide receivers have visited: KC Concepcion, Omar Cooper Jr., and Denzel Boston. And that’s before you add Deion Burks.

However, these are not the same style of receiver. Concepcion is a dynamic mover. Cooper is a slot separator. Boston wins outside. Burks is a yards-after-the-catch weapon.

Carolina Panthers' pre-draft visits paint a clear picture of Dan Morgan's plan

But they all send the same message: The Panthers are not nearly as satisfied with their wide receiver room as many fans assume. You don’t spend this many premium visits on early-round receivers unless you believe you still need one.

Then you notice how offense dominates the list. That’s not accidental.

After spending heavily on defense in free agency, the Panthers’ visit behavior shows a clear pivot: help the offense, help the quarterback, add weapons. Tight end visits to Oscar Delp, Dae’Quan Wright, and Justin Joly reinforce that this isn’t just about the receiver spot. It’s about pass catchers in general.

This is a team trying to add targets.

The three quarterbacks the Panthers are targeting include Diego Pavia, Haynes King, and Behren Morton.

Morton is a traditional pocket backup type. Pavia and King are not. And that raises an interesting possibility. The Panthers may be exploring a short-yardage, gadget-style player similar to how the New Orleans Saints use Taysom Hill.

And don’t ignore the safety breadcrumbs. Multiple reported check-ins and visits with safeties and defensive backs, including A.J. Haulcy, Jalon Kilgore, Treydan Stukes, and Genesis Smith. This looks like a classic Day 2 safety target approach.

Across positions, a consistent pattern shows up when you chart these prospects. Most of them have high athletic testing and high on-field production. This roster hasn’t been known for explosiveness. The pre-draft visit list suggests that Morgan is actively trying to change that.

When you stop looking at individual names and start looking at the pattern, the picture is clear.

Early attention on wide receivers and pass catchers. Heavy offensive focus after defensive free agency. Curiosity about a non-traditional quarterback role. Continued Day 3 investment in the defensive trenches. Quiet but consistent attention to Day 2 safeties. A roster-wide push for more athleticism.

The Panthers may never say this publicly. They don’t have to.

Their visit list already did.