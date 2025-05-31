Panthers WR is turning heads at OTAs, and it's not Tetairoa McMillan

The Carolina Panthers gave quarterback Bryce Young some extra ammunition this offseason. Dan Morgan left it late, but two new wide receivers in the draft and giving Hunter Renfrow a shot improved the options considerably.

Now, it's about refining their skills to make sure they're ready to hit the ground running in 2025. And one unheralded pass-catcher is reportedly catching the eye more than most.

Jimmy Horn Jr. was Carolina's sixth-round pick, its last of the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Colorado standout is fast, explosive, and can make things happen with the football in his hands. He's also wasted no time making his presence felt at Phase 3 organized team activities according to reports.

Carolina Panthers rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. continues to get plenty of hype

This was highlighted by Enzo Flojo from Clutch Points. The analyst lauded Horn's immediate impact on the Panthers and his smooth transition from college to the pros. He even claimed that the Day 3 pick has outshone first-rounder Tetairoa McMillan along the way.

"Yet, amid the splashier names and bigger headlines, no rookie has made more noise at Panthers minicamp than sixth-round selection Jimmy Horn Jr. The former Colorado standout arrived in Charlotte as the 208th overall pick. He is a player seen by many as a developmental prospect rather than an immediate contributor. However, through the first sessions of minicamp, Horn has completely flipped that narrative. According to those in attendance, Horn has consistently been one of the most electric players on the field. He has even outshone the highly touted McMillan at times." Enzo Flojo

While this might be a stretch, it's a sign that Horn is making all the right waves. Competition for targets is fierce in the wide receiver room. But if the same trend continues, the ex-Buffaloes sensation will force his way into head coach Dave Canales' plans.

If it takes him a little longer, Horn can find another way to contribute. His electrifying traits make him a potential asset in the kick return game. That's arguably the best way to utilize his speed and vision while he firmly establishes himself in the wideout rotation.

The hype is building around Horn; there's no getting away from that. Even so, tempering expectations would be wise initially. Some areas of his game need refinement, so working these out is crucial before confidence increases.

Much more is expected of McMillan right out of the gate. But don't be surprised if Horn builds on this positive momentum to carve out a role for himself.

