Perfect Panthers depth target just became available at the right time

The Carolina Panthers didn't make any bold additions at the 2025 trade deadline. That wasn't a big surprise to fans, but general manager Dan Morgan is still looking for ways to improve the squad.

Morgan bringing in free-agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. for a visit is proof of that. Whether the Panthers can beat off stern competition for the Florida State product is anyone's guess, but the franchise is looking for reinforcements to help over the second half of 2025.

And one NFL analyst thought the Panthers could capitalize on an intriguing development elsewhere to fortify depth.

Carolina Panthers named as possible suitor for DeMarvin Leal after Steelers release

Anthony Palacios from Last Word on Sports named the Panthers among the possible suitors for DeMarvin Leal after the Pittsburgh Steelers released him. Carolina's defensive line is strong enough without him, but adding another experienced backup piece wouldn't be the worst idea.

"The Panthers are in a similar situation to the Saints, but the team is 5-4 and could sneak in as a wild-card threat. While this is a stretch due to the talent across the NFC, the future is still bright defensively. After acquiring Tre’Von Moehrig, Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown, they could use some help at the line alongside Derrick Brown. [DeMarvin] Leal won’t start, but he should be in a solid situation and work himself back to a potential starting role." Anthony Palacios

Leal was a highly touted prospect coming out of Texas A&M en route to becoming the No. 84 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Injuries didn't help his early transition, but it was always going to be difficult to impose himself on a Pittsburgh defensive front that is loaded with legitimate stars.

There is a chance Leal goes back onto Pittsburgh's practice squad, but this could be an opportunity for Morgan to paper over one crack. Patrick Jones II suffered a season-ending back surgery at the worst possible time. Carolina signed Trevis Gipson from the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad, but another body could be an asset if more injuries strike.

Morgan might be content with what he has, which is fine. Leal hasn't brought his college form — 25 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in three seasons with the Aggies — into the pros, but his length and athleticism warrant a closer look if his health problems are firmly behind him.

This projection probably won't amount to anything. But it's got the scope to provide a band-aid fix to a possible flaw.

Watch this space...