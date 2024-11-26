Perfect tight-end contingency plan just fell into Carolina Panthers' lap
By Dean Jones
Claiming cornerback Akayleb Evans off the waiver wire proves that the Carolina Panthers are still looking to improve their roster. General manager Dan Morgan will examine every possible option to improve this team. That doesn't stop just because there are a handful of games remaining before attention turns to the 2025 offseason.
The Panthers have some newfound issues at the tight end position. Ja'Tavion Sanders looks like someone who could potentially become a long-term option in the passing game. Unfortunately for the rookie, he suffered a neck injury in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs to halt his growing momentum.
Sanders took a brutal hit in the second quarter and landed on his head. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but head coach Dave Canales is taking things day by day. Implementing every possible precaution is essential considering the area injured and the potential for additional complications to arise.
Carolina Panthers could potentially claim Greg Dulcich off waivers
With Tommy Tremble once again failing to meet expectations and Ian Thomas on injured reserve, the Panthers might explore alternative options to assist them down the stretch. As it happens, a perfect contingency plan fell into their laps after the Denver Broncos waived Greg Dulcich.
Dulcich was a third-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. He looked set for a bright future after flashing significant promise as a rookie. A serious injury dented his progress in Year 2 of his professional career and he was unable to force his way into Sean Payton's plans.
The Panthers don't have the No. 1 waiver wire claim anymore, but there aren't many ahead of them. This would also depend on Sanders' prognosis and if there is a need to shut him down for Carolina's remaining fixtures.
Dulcich is a solid option at this juncture. It wouldn't take the Panthers much to find out what he could potentially bring to the table. He also knows defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and some other staff, who were in Denver when the former UCLA standout was taken No. 80 overall.
Morgan has nothing to lose by adding Dulcich, especially if Sanders misses time as expected. The Panthers cannot depend on Tremble, that much is obvious. Quarterback Bryce Young needs help in the passing game to continue his outstanding improvements. This is a win-win for everybody.
Expecting miracles would be foolish. Everything must be checked out on the health front before any team brings him into the fold. But with options limited on the free-agent market at this stage of the campaign, taking a risk with Dulcich wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.
The Panthers have a chance to finish the season positively. Their encouraging effort against the Chiefs was further proof that Canales' methods are starting to have a positive impact. Young is also flourishing, so having a backup plan if Sanders cannot go is essential to ensure they gain some semblance of respectability from the campaign.
Dulcich is young enough to bounce back from this setback and could land on the Broncos' practice squad if he clears waivers. The Panthers might want to get in first.