3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win at the New Orleans Saints in Week 1
The Carolina Panthers kick off their season at Caesars Superdome against the New Orleans Saints. This will be head coach Dave Canales' first official game at the helm and the pressure is on to improve.
This will also be Bryce Young’s first start under the new regime. The quarterback enters the season with more weapons and a more experienced offensive line as Year 2 begins. Hopes are high that the former Alabama star can silence his doubters as the campaign progresses.
The Panthers' schedule to begin the season isn’t as tough as the middle of the campaign. It would be in their best interest to start strongly with a surprising triumph on the road in New Orleans.
With that in mind, here are three reasons the Panthers will be victorious in Week 1.
Reasons the Carolina Panthers will win at the Saints in Week 1
Carolina Panthers will win the turnover battle
The Carolina Panthers' defense was solid overall in 2023. But along with minimal sack production, the unit also struggled with takeaways. Ejiro Evero's group was tied for the third-fewest interceptions in the NFL last season. It was dead last in forced fumbles and fumble recoveries as well.
Part of Dave Canales’ mantra has been establishing a defense that takes the ball away from opposing offenses. The Panthers need to create turnovers to win the turnover battle, which is always crucial to an overall outcome. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator is adamant about his football team accomplishing this feat weekly.
Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara are the two biggest weapons on the Saints offense. If those two guys can be slowed down, the defense will have a great chance to take the ball away. If the New Orleans offensive line is as poor as it seems on paper, the Panthers' defense should have a field day against quarterback Derek Carr, leading him to make poor decisions.
Jaycee Horn is the best cornerback on the Panthers roster by a long shot. He’ll look to make an impact in the passing game. If the South Carolina product can come up with an interception on Carr, that would be huge for the defense’s success.
Bryce Young and the Panthers offense need to play a clean game and make smart decisions with the football. If they can move the ball and avoid any big miscues, the turnover battle should be won by the Panthers. This will be a big indicator of whether or not they will bring home a win in Week 1.