3 rookie records Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young can break in 2023
Big things are expected of Bryce Young in 2023.
By Dean Jones
What rookie records could Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young break during his first campaign as a professional in 2023?
The prelims are mercifully over. It's almost time to embark on a genuine regular season game week for the first time in a while, which is the official start of what will hopefully be an exciting new era where the Carolina Panthers are concerned.
There is more hope than ever before despite some concerns emerging from warmup games. This is thanks in no small part to the arrival of quarterback Bryce Young, who was the consensus choice at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft and raised expectations further after an outstanding summer integrating himself as the new face of the franchise.
Young has everything one looks for in a true playmaker under center. It won't be easy all the time and other position groups must do their jobs effectively, but the indications suggest great things are in the player's future based on the small sample size we've seen so far.
With this in mind, here are three rookie records that Young could potentially break if everything goes well in 2023.
Bryce Young could break single-game passing TD record
- Record holders: Daniel Jones, Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Matthew Stafford, Ray Buivid - 5
The Carolina Panthers could be involved in some shootouts this season depending on how their new offense clicks under head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. Bryce Young will be tasked with duties similar to a basketball point guard, which means getting the football out quickly and efficiently to his primary playmakers.
Young has the poise, precision, and ruthless conviction to get the football where it needs to go. If those at the skill positions get open more consistently than we saw in the preseason and the offensive line holds up in the face of inevitable pressure, there's a chance that the Heisman Trophy winner can equal or perhaps even surpass the single-game rookie passing touchdown record of five.