4 emerging surprises from Carolina Panthers training camp in 2023
Training camp has thrown up some surprises for the Carolina Panthers so far.
By Dean Jones
What are some emerging surprises from what's been a truly fascinating training camp for the Carolina Panthers so far in 2023?
There is a lot of room for improvement and plenty to clean up for the Carolina Panthers, but things are going well for Frank Reich's men after an offseason littered with changes from top to bottom. This brought added positivity and expectations along the way, but this shift was much needed after a miserable three years.
The tempo has been high and the physicality was turned up a notch this week with the introduction of pads. Players are coming to the fore and wilting in the Spartanburg humidity, which will be more evident when the New York Jets come to town for joint practices next week.
With this in mind, here are four emerging surprises that could shift the coaching staff's thought process from Carolina's training camp in 2023.
Kobe Jones making Carolina Panthers roster push
Much has been made about the Carolina Panthers' lack of urgency when it came to strengthening their pass-rushing options opposite Brian Burns this offseason. The coaching staff is giving those around every chance to prove themselves, which is something Kobe Jones is seizing with both hands after an outstanding start to training camp.
Jones was around the practice squad last season and signed a reserve/futures deal once the 2022 campaign concluded. However, he's constantly coming up with eye-catching plays during drills according to those in attendance, and is even getting work with Carolina's first-team unit under Ejiro Evero in recognition of his outstanding efforts.
Whether this is enough for Jones to force his way onto the 53-man roster remains to be seen. Much will depend on how the Mississippi State product gets on during preseason games, but he's given himself a fighting chance.