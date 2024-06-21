4 things that must change for the Carolina Panthers in 2024
The Carolina Panthers significantly changed its roster, coaching staff, and front office personnel as it looks to end six consecutive losing seasons in 2024. Hiring Dave Canales and Dan Morgan provided a clear, shared vision of what needs to be done to be a successful franchise again.
Take the team’s visit to Hendrick Motorsports as an example.
Canales took his players up Interstate 85 to Concord, North Carolina to explore and immerse themselves in NASCAR’s all-time winningest organization for the day to digest what it takes to be a successful sports franchise. This exemplifies that Carolina’s relatively brand-new coach knows where the team is compared to their rivals and the rest of the league. They’re coming off a 2-15 campaign and never want to be in this position again.
Morgan got to work this offseason. The new front-office leader made some legitimate improvements to the roster on paper. Whether they have the desired effect remains to be seen.
The Panthers are starting from the bottom. The ultimate goal is reaching the top and raising the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history. Following the team’s disastrous 2023 season, changes are needed to have a successful season. In Carolina’s case, a five to six-win improvement should be considered significant in the team’s potential upward progression.
Without further ado, here are four things that need to change for the Panthers in 2024.
Continuity along the Carolina Panthers offensive line
The Carolina Panthers enjoyed continuity along its offensive line for the first time in what seemed to be decades in 2022. Things were looking up. Instead, the 2023 unit was marred by injuries within its interior as Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett went down with long-term complications. The horrendous play contributed to an all-around terrible offense.
Dan Morgan spent over $200 million on improving the interior with the signings of right guard Robert Hunt and left guard Damien Lewis. Their best football is still ahead of them with both players well under 30 years of age.
Christensen will be in a depth, swing tackle role this upcoming season. Corbett moves to the center spot, where he has received rave reviews from Dave Canales. While it has yet to be determined if the former 2018 second-round selection will be an adequate option this season, his return could help with stability up front.
On the edges, Ikem Ekwonu enters his second year with question marks around his technique in pass protection. He admitted in a press conference that he was riding the hype of his rookie campaign and is working hard to improve. Taylor Moton? He remains supremely consistent and is currently the second-best player on the roster.
Staying healthy is the biggest key to Carolina’s success along the offensive line this season. Unlike recent years, they have the depth to maintain a steady front for second-year quarterback Bryce Young.