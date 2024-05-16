5 games Carolina Panthers fans should be excited about in 2024
Carolina Panthers fans got their first glimpse at the team’s upcoming 2024 regular season schedule and there is plenty to discuss.
Once more, Carolina will begin their season on the road against a division rival before their home opener in Week 2 against Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers. Games in Weeks 6-8 will be later afternoon games against the Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders, and Denver Broncos respectively.
Since the Panthers finished last in the NFC South last season, they have one of the easiest schedules in the league. They won’t play a game against a 2023 playoff team until Week 12 when the Kansas City Chiefs come to town. This may benefit Carolina, who improved the run defense and their offense as a whole to surround second-year quarterback Bryce Young with the talent to succeed.
When looking over at the schedule, it wasn’t too hard to find five matchups that intrigued and excited the most. As the only team in the NFL with no primetime games, the only time the Panthers will be on national television will be when they travel to Munich, Germany to host the New York Giants. While this is likely the biggest game on Carolina’s schedule, there are plenty of worthwhile matchups
Without further ado, here are five regular season matchups Panthers fans should be excited about in 2024.
Carolina Panthers vs. NY Giants - Week 10
For the first time since 2019, the Carolina Panthers hop the pond to Europe for their second-ever international game. Only this time they’ll be the “home” team as they travel to Munich, Germany for a “morning” dance with the New York Giants.
No matter where the team is in the standings at this point of the season, this is the game to be excited for. Bryce Young will be facing his friend and former teammate, edge rusher Brian Burns, for the first time since his trade. This game also pits Carolina’s offense against a stout Giants defensive front.
This is also a matchup that should display a good test for left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, who is under pressure to perform at a much higher level after his inconsistent sophomore campaign. Only time will tell in how he fairs against Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux.
The Panthers and Giants will have a bye week following this matchup, which makes this game the impromptu halfway point for both franchises. This will give fans an idea of a few things: Young and the offense’s performance to this point, Dave Canales' performance as a first-year head coach, and how a pass rush without Burns performs.
Here's hoping for substantial improvement by the halfway mark.