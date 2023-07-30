Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young tipped to become NFL giant
Bryce Young might be small in stature, but he's tipped to become an NFL giant.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was tipped to become an NFL giant with the right development under Frank Reich's staff.
Bryce Young's first training camp as the face of the Carolina Panthers franchise has gone well overall so far. There have been a few mistakes along the way, but that's not uncommon considering he's still in a period of adjustment from college to the pros after being taken No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Young is getting some harsh lessons courtesy of Carolina's progressive defense under Ejiro Evero. But the signal-caller's produced some magical moments that have left coaches, players, and fans alike staring in disbelief at times.
This is all part of the learning curve with Young. It won't be flawless, but the Panthers' primary focus is getting their prized possession ready to rock from the moment he steps onto the field in Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons.
Bryce Young can become a Carolina Panthers giant
Just how quickly this all comes together for Young remains to be seen. Although it might take some time, Neil Reynolds from Sky Sports believes the Panthers have formed the sort of environment that could ensure Young becomes a true giant of the game.
"There will be some bumps in the road, but Bryce Young is expected to hit the ground running in Charlotte. Quarterback whisperer Frank Reich was brought on board as the new head coach and a returning offensive line and veteran additions such as running back Miles Sanders, receiver Adam Thielen and tight end Hayden Hurst should help. Young may be small in stature, but he could become an NFL giant given time."- Neil Reynolds, Sky Sports
This seems to be the general consensus around the media, in all honesty. Expecting miracles from a rookie quarterback right away is setting him up to fail, but the Panthers have done an incredible job of putting everything around Young in pursuit of better long-term fortunes.
Carolina has an ascending roster with the right blend of youth and experience. They also boast a coaching staff to match any in the NFL after some substantial investment from team owner David Tepper throughout one of the more dramatic offseasons in franchise history.
Young is a hard worker who leads by example. He has everyone believing once again, but there are some doubts about durability that remain at the forefront of some people's minds when discussing the Heisman Trophy winner.
That's been an unfair criticism of Young and has absolutely nothing to do with his on-field production during a glittering football career so far. If the revamped skill positions step up and Carolina's offensive line also makes further strides after impressing last time out, it's hard to see their huge investment not reaping some immediate rewards.
Even if it's a little hit-and-miss, to begin with, that's okay. Rome wasn't built in a day and neither was a championship-caliber NFL franchise - although having an above-average or better quarterback can speed up the process more often than not.
Having the highest expectations imaginable is nothing new for Young. If Reynolds' projection proves accurate, then the Panthers can rightfully expect to emerge into legitimate contention sooner rather than later.