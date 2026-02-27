Potential Panthers NFL Draft steal just made things way harder on Dan Morgan

The Carolina Panthers are one good draft away from potentially cementing their status as a legitimate challenger. If a few tweaks can be made on the defensive side of the football, that's only going to help their cause.

Ejiro Evero's unit made some encouraging strides last season. It was nowhere near the finished article, but general manager Dan Morgan knows what must be done. He's eager to improve the team's pass-rushing options, and the front-office leader is also going to attack linebacking reinforcements at long last.

That's an undoubted positive. Even so, there could be a lingering complication in the defensive trenches if veteran A'Shawn Robinson is released as expected.

Carolina needs extra salary cap space. Cutting Robinson would leave a gaping hole, but the $10.5 million in savings might be too tempting to ignore. Bobby Brown III can fill the nose tackle role, leaving the Panthers seeking greater depth when injuries inevitably strike.

Zane Durant's dazzling NFL Combine showing should have Carolina Panthers' attention

Taking an interior defensive lineman early in the draft couldn't be entirely ruled out. There are also some rough diamonds a little further down the pecking order worthy of consideration. One such example made things more complicated.

Zane Durant came to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine looking to put on a show. His elite-level athletic traits were expected to take Indianapolis by storm. But the out-of-this-world showing the Penn State prospect demonstrated during individual drills made everyone sit up and take notice.

Durant ran a 4.75-second 40-yard dash at 295 pounds with a 1.66-second 10-yard split. This was followed by a 33.5-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-4 broad jump. The lineman's 89 athleticism score ranked first among all defensive tackles, further underscoring what the prospect showed on film throughout his college career with the Nittany Lions.

Just how much this changes for Durant is anyone's guess. The physical tools are absolutely off the charts, but he is undersized at 6-foot-1. He doesn't have the mass to be a true nose tackle, and he doesn't look big enough to be a starting 3-4 defensive end in Evero's scheme.

At the same time, if the Panthers can find a way to turn his dynamism into something more, this could provide the depth with an injection of energy needed.

The limitations are there for all to see. The ceiling is also through the roof if Durant finds the right fit. And with projections ranging from the third- to fourth-round this spring, it may be a risk well worth taking for the Panthers if Morgan decides more is required.