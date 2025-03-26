Potentially expendable Carolina Panthers veteran linked with blockbuster exit

The Carolina Panthers added some intriguing pieces to their defense this offseason. With the promise of more to come during the 2025 NFL Draft, one analyst thought that could make one prominent veteran expendable if the right trade offer comes along.

Dan Morgan had to invest heavily in Carolina's defensive options throughout the recruitment period. It was an embarrassing campaign from Ejiro Evero's unit last time around, conceding more than 3,000 rushing yards and the most single-season points in NFL history. No amount of offensive growth could have compensated for these failings.

Morgan added to the trenches with Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III. They picked up a formidable safety by splashing the cash on Tre'von Moehrig. The Panthers also bolstered their edge-rushing options with the signing of Patrick Jones II from the Minnesota Vikings.

Most analysts expect the Panthers to add another explosive pass-rusher with their first-round selection. One couldn't dismiss the possibility of Morgan double-dipping at the position upon further examination of how deep this class is. That will increase competition and raise standards heading into a pivotal 2025 campaign.

It might also see the Panthers become receptive to a trade offer for someone not considered part of the team's long-term plans. That brings veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney under the microscope.

Packers touted as potential Carolina Panthers trade partner for Jadeveon Clowney

Kristopher Knox from The Bleacher Report thought the Green Bay Packers should be on the phone with Carolina regarding Clowney's availability. Reports indicate they are looking to find a veteran pass-rusher to compete in the highly competitive NFC North. The analyst also thought this represents a cost-effective measure that won't jeopardize future financial flexibility.

"If he can be had, the Packers should see if Jadevon Clowney is available. The Panthers are still in the early stages of a rebuild, and Clowney is set to be a free agent in 2026. Carolina took calls for the 32-year-old ahead of the 2024 trade deadline, though it ultimately chose to keep him. The asking price for Clowney this offseason would likely be far lower than a first-round pick, which would leave Green Bay's top draft choice available to potentially double down at the position." Kristopher Knox

This seems unlikely, although nothing should be completely dismissed. Clowney was one of the few shining lights to emerge from Carolina's defense last season. It wasn't world-beating production by any stretch, but it was more than enough to justify the financial commitment on the final year of his deal.

Clowney seems happy in Carolina after choosing the Panthers in 2024 free agency. He wanted to play closer to home at this late stage of his career. His leadership got the locker room through some tough times, and his experience would be a tremendous asset for any incoming college recruit to call upon during their respective transitions.

It would have to be a decent offer for the Panthers to even remotely consider the possibility of removing Clowney from the equastion. There are also some financial ramifications to consider, which involve $4 million in dead cap money compared to $9.77 million in savings if a willing suitor came forward.

This is an important year for the Panthers. Having a big-game performer like Clowney around is only going to help regardless of which prospects are acquired in the draft.

Things are less certain after the 2025 campaign. But disposing of Clowney ahead of time doesn't seem too realistic.

