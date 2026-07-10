Ranking the 10 best Panthers moves from a quietly vital offseason

It was an eventful offseason for the Carolina Panthers. General manager Dan Morgan promised bold moves, and he delivered. And now, the front-office leader will be expecting the desired improvements from his squad as they look to defend their NFC South title in 2026.

Morgan genuinely believes the Panthers are close. He was aggressive while also solidifying the future. Not every move will pay off, but all signs point upward heading into training camp.

Before then, we picked out the best 10 moves from Carolina's 2026 offseason.

Ranking the 10 best moves from aggressive Carolina Panthers 2026 offseason

10. Drafting Sam Hecht

The Panthers needed to find a long-term solution at the center position after letting Cade Mays leave for the Detroit Lions in free agency. Luke Fortner was signed for short-term belief, but there is a growing sense that fifth-round selection Sam Hecht can emerge into the starting role sooner rather than later. If he can, and he locks up the spot, Morgan will look like a genius.

9. Re-signing Sam Martin

Though the special teams unit doesn't get talked about much, that is typically a good thing. Sam Martin is no exception, turning in a fantastic first season with the franchise after joining from the Buffalo Bills. The Panthers recognized this by handing the veteran another contract, and the same solid consistency should continue in 2026.

8. Drafting Chris Brazzell II

With wide receiver Xavier Legette once again struggling to meet expectations last season, the Panthers went down the draft route again to find a viable alternative. Third-round pick Chris Brazzell II might be a little raw, but his size, length, and speed can become a massive piece of the puzzle if some technical refinements arrive and his route tree is enhanced. And who knows, perhaps this will bring more out of others as well.

7. Drafting Monroe Freeling

The Panthers had to get younger and cheaper along their offensive line. With Ikem Ekwonu's injury causing concern, Carolina had Monroe Freeling high on its draft board, and Morgan got a stroke of good luck when the Georgia product fell into his lap at No. 19 overall. While there is some hard work ahead, the athleticism is off the charts. If he can put everything together, this could be the next great cornerstone.

6. Signing Rasheed Walker

The Panthers may have their left tackle of the future in Freeling, but he might not be ready to start right away. Morgan is always thinking two steps ahead, as evidenced by acquiring Rasheed Walker for far less than the going rate in free agency. While his production was up and down for the Green Bay Packers last season, he's experienced and fits the scheme perfectly. And at the money involved, it was a simple choice to make.

5. Signing Devin Lloyd

It's been a long time since the Panthers had a legitimate game-changing force at linebacker. Morgan rectified this by signing Devin Lloyd, who's coming to Carolina off a second-team All-Pro campaign and wants to be even better in a different environment. If he meets high expectations, this has the scope to change everything for Ejiro Evero's defense. It'll also be one of the offseason's biggest steals for good measure.

4. Extending Jalen Coker

There was no chance of Jalen Coker leaving in free agency. The Panthers triggered his exclusive rights tender pretty early in the process, but those in power saw enough from the wide receiver last season to give him a lucrative contract extension after early offseason workouts. This could be another shrewd investment, and even though more money comes with greater responsibilities, the undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross looks more than ready.

3. Delaying Bryce Young extension

Triggering Bryce Young's fifth-year option was a no-brainer. The quarterback is making encouraging progress, and belief is growing in the building. However, delaying on a much larger, longer-term contract was also the right call. This keeps the signal-caller under pressure and gives the Panthers a bit more breathing room to assess his growth. If everything goes well, then Morgan will be more than happy to give him a new deal when the 2027 offseason arrives.

2. Play-calling shift on offense

Dave Canales was criticized for his play-calling on occasion last season. Things became a little too predictable, and change was needed. The head coach recognized this, handing over play-calling responsibilities to offensive coordinator Brad Idzik. It's a calculated risk, and there might not be many differences. But the subtle shift and more focus on explosive plays should be enough to take things to the next level.

1. Signing Jaelan Phillips

Was Jaelan Phillips an overpay? Probably. But he was the Panthers' primary free-agent target in a legitimate position of need. And to get the best in free agency, you have to pay above market projections.

Phillips might not have the sacks, and his injury history is a slight worry, but he generates pressure at will. He is also a fantastic scheme fit with plenty of experience in a 3-4 base system. The big price tag is a responsibility he's taking seriously, and this was the exact statement Morgan was looking for this offseason.