Ranking the Panthers’ ideal offensive tackle fits as NFL Draft decision looms

The Carolina Panthers are days away from making their first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. It's been a tremendous offseason so far with the additions of edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd, and it could get even better with an impactful draft class.

One of the key needs this offseason is offensive tackle. Ikem Ekwonu is expected to miss time due to a ruptured patellar tendon. In response, Carolina signed Rasheed Walker and Stone Forsythe for depth, but that shouldn't keep the team from avoiding the position.

With Taylor Moton getting older and Ekwonu's future with the Panthers uncertain heading into a contract year with a serious knee injury, general manager Dan Morgan must target an offensive tackle at some point in the draft.

Let's look at the top six tackle prospects for Carolina in the NFL Draft.

Ranking the top offensive tackles for the Carolina Panthers in the 2026 NFL Draft

Honorable Mention: Travis Burke, Memphis Tigers

The Panthers could attack the offensive line in the middle rounds of the draft, though the value and adequate talent here are underwhelming. Travis Burke is a player who stands out amongst the group of tackle prospects expected to be drafted in rounds three to four.

The Tigers standout projects as a scheme-diverse blocker who has shown flashes of good effectiveness in both phases. His elite, yet rare size will intrigue teams, especially a team like Carolina, which could be a fun fit.

No. 6 - Max Iheanachor, Arizona State Sun Devils

Max Iheanachor is an intriguing offensive tackle prospect with tons of room for growth at the next level. The requisite size and length requirements complement his exceptional athletic background from his days playing basketball and soccer.

As a potential target at No. 51 overall in the second round, Iheanachor has mirroring skills, explosiveness, quickness, lateral agility, and the base to be a quality future starter at right or left tackle in the NFL in a zone-blocking scheme.

No. 5 - Caleb Lomu, Utah Utes

Caleb Lomu could be one of the steals of the draft if someone can build on his play strength and address his mechanical flaws, turning him into a sound edge force on either side. The Utah Utes' standout is in the race for the best pass setter in the draft, utilizing elite functional athleticism and technique in all sets and in the run game, whether it is drive or angle blocks.

Lomu’s range is phenomenal, allowing him to reach landmarks in the run game, carry rushers around the arc, and pass off game defenders with ease. He projects well as a potential long-term starting left or right tackle in the first or second round.

No. 4 - Blake Miller, Clemson Tigers

Blake Miller projects as a potential starting right tackle at the next level, with the ceiling to be a Pro Bowl right tackle. The Clemson Tigers' All-ACC lineman also has great size at 6-foot-6, 317 pounds with 34-inch arms.

Miller possesses exceptional athleticism and movement skills for the position, with flashes of independent hands and pass-setting ability to thrive. He looks to be an effective future starter at right tackle in zone blocking schemes, with the possibility of being a scheme-diverse player as a plausible trade-back option or wild-card target at No. 19 overall.

No. 3 - Monroe Freeling, Georgia Bulldogs

Monroe Freeling offers the physical tools and functional athleticism to be a standout offensive tackle in the NFL with the proper development. This is a long, lean lineman with great reach (34.75-inch arms), elite functional athleticism, foot speed, and mirroring ability, making him an impactful pass protector early in his career.

However, Freeling must improve his balance and pad level in the run game, as he often loses his balance and plays with improper technique. He projects as a scheme-diverse left tackle with the chance to be a starter early in his career. His range in this draft could be as high as No. 3 overall and as low as late in the first round.

No. 2 - Kadyn Proctor, Alabama Crimson Tide

Just to clarify, this is a Panthers-specific ranking, meaning it is meant to match what the team might be thinking or viewing a prospect late in the draft. It is hard to say for certain, but Kadyn Proctor could be one of the top prospects on Carolina's draft board, and it makes sense why is a projected scheme-diverse blocker.

Proctor has a rare frame at 6-foot-6 and 352 pounds, who moves incredibly well for his size. He strains in pass sets, and his foot speed is about average compared to top tackle prospects, but it could improve with better weight balance, which would increase his quickness.

The Alabama Crimson Tide standout and consensus All-American fits the Panthers' team culture and mindset in the trenches, potentially giving them another large, rare mover at his size for the position.

No. 1 - Spencer Fano, Utah Utes

Spencer Fano's projected versatility will certainly stand out with teams, and it should with Carolina. The Utes Unanimous All-American plays with great burst out of his stance to reach tougher landmarks, using his foot speed and range to mirror and match opposing rushers in pass sets while having ample room for growth as a run defender, especially when it comes to improving his anchor and play strength.

A question we posed in recent weeks is whether Fano would be a tackle or center at the next level, especially if he were the pick at No. 19. Playing in the middle would get him on the field sooner while providing great versatility at all five spots, essentially becoming a supped-up version of Brady Christensen.

That's something that would be quite valuable, especially in the first round.