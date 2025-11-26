Rico Dowdle fires off a not-so-cryptic message as Panthers' alarm bells ring

The Carolina Panthers' loss to the San Francisco 49ers came with more questions about Rico Dowdle's usage. He's been the primary catalyst behind the franchise's turnaround this season, but the running back wasn't given much involvement by head coach Dave Canales amid the prime-time spotlight.

Dowdle got just six carries at Levi's Stadium. The former South Carolina standout averaged 6.3 yards per touch on the ground. And yet, Canales felt it was more prudent to put the game in quarterback Bryce Young's hands despite his early jitters.

It didn't work. Canales has taken some heat in the immediate aftermath of the defeat. Dowdle cut a frustrated figure after the game. And as is typically the case in the modern era, he took this to social media with a not-so-cryptic post.

Rico Dowdle's frustrations are growing about Carolina Panthers usage

And it didn't take long for Panthers fans to figure out what it meant.

😵‍💫 — Rico Dowdle (@ricodowdle) November 25, 2025

Joe Person from The Athletic asked Canales if he plans to speak with Dowdle about his social media post. He isn't planning to make a big deal out of it, but it's another sign that tensions could potentially be building between the player and coach heading into the business end of the campaign.

Canales came into the Panthers with the intention of making this a run-first offense. When Carolina wins, it's typically on the back of a dominant ground attack. When Dowdle or anyone else in the backfield doesn't generate momentum or becomes an afterthought, complications arise quickly.

Dowdle is also looking to get paid. He's been a revelation this season, providing the Panthers with much more than they bargained for. He's also on a one-year deal, so there is an eagerness to cash in — either in Carolina or elsewhere — when the 2026 offseason arrives.

The Panthers remain half a game back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South lead, but losses to the New Orleans Saints and the Niners could cost them. In both games, Dowdle was on the fringes, and Canales must realize that before it's too late.

There is no time for egos. The Panthers need to remain focused on their primary goals. Canales must stick to what works. Getting too cute rarely fares well for the offensive play-caller, and he's been found out way too often in critical moments this season.

Dowdle will do what he's told and keep producing when his number is called. Anything less, and Carolina's postseason hopes will fall by the wayside.

That will be the case over Carolina's remaining five games. What comes after that is becoming increasingly murky.