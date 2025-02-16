Rumored Josh Sweat contract price leaves Carolina Panthers with easy decision

The Carolina Panthers have to make defensive improvements this offseason. That is general manager Dan Morgan's biggest priority above all else after a catastrophic campaign from Ejiro Evero's unit in 2024.

This starts up front. The Panthers were bullied in the trenches almost from start to finish. Fortifying the front seven is critical if Carolina wants to take the next step and enter the NFC South championship picture next time around.

Finding players capable of generating pressure would be wise. Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum formed a productive edge tandem over the second half of 2024, but the depth behind them is non-existent. And no team can ever have enough good pass-rushers capable of wreaking havoc in opposing backfields.

Money is tight right now, but the Panthers will make adjustments to their salary cap through early releases, contract extensions ahead of time, and restructures. That should leave enough room for one marquee signing, preferably on defense.

Carolina Panthers could get priced out of Josh Sweat sweepstakes in free agency

Josh Sweat is among those being touted as a potential free-agent target for Carolina. The edge rusher added some significant dollars to his demands with a standout showing in the Super Bowl. Acquiring him won't be cheap, as highlighted by Marcus Mosher from The 33rd Team when analyzing what the former Florida State standout could command on the open market.

The NFL analyst thought Sweat might get $22 million per season. That could increase further if there ends up being a bidding war for his services.

"[Josh] Sweat has been a productive player for the Eagles, racking up 33 sacks in the last four seasons. He has a lot of experience (appeared in 104 games), but he’s only 27. Teams around the league won’t be hesitant to give him big money, and we should see him sign a deal that locks him in for at least three seasons. Expect Sweat to earn a deal more than $20 million per season, but there is no telling how high that number might get as there will be a bidding war for his services. He has the size, length, athleticism, and production of a No. 1 EDGE rusher and will be paid accordingly here next month." Marcus Mosher

This leaves the Panthers with an easy choice. If this is the ballpark for Sweat's deal, there won't be enough room for a prominent signing on the defensive line and the edge. Morgan must prioritize the trenches and look elsewhere for pass-rushing help.

Splashing the cash on someone like Milton Williams would be more beneficial. This is a deep draft class for defensive linemen and edge rushers, but the Panthers need an immediate difference-maker to put alongside Derrick Brown.

Clowney and Wonnum should be around next season. Adding an explosive weapon from the college ranks gives Carolina another dependable piece with more upside long-term. They could also find a veteran for cheaper in free agency at some stage.

Nothing should be dismissed right now. There's a chance Carolina has enough spare cash for Sweat and Williams, but that seems unlikely. Morgan will have a strategy in place, and he's earned the trust of fans after adopting a more professional approach to the front office operation.

Sweat is a good player. To get them, you have to pay. Whether the Panthers have enough room to work something out remains to be seen.

