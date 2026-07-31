Sam Hecht quickly finds out his Panthers climb will not come easily

The Carolina Panthers planned to have a genuine competition for the starting center spot this summer, and that might still be the case.

However, the development has not been quick for rookie fifth-round pick Sam Hecht.

According to Mike Jaye and Alex Zietlow from The Charlotte Observer, Hecht is a stock-down player over the early stages of training camp. There is still a long way to go with plenty of twists to come, but it seems like the starting job is already Luke Fortner's to lose.

Sam Hecht is falling behind in Carolina Panthers' center race

Not the end of the world, but somewhat disappointing nonetheless.

Hecht was seen as a draft steal from the moment Carolina turned in its card at No. 144 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. He was projected as a Day 2 pick but fell much further than anticipated. It was probably frustrating, but the Panthers see him as someone who can become a long-term starting option as the offensive line's anchor with a little extra development.

That growth will not be linear.

Hecht is taking time to adjust, which is fine. The Panthers have time on their side, especially with a short-term stopgap already in place. Fortner has the experience and favor among the coaching staff right now. It doesn't look like this is going to change anytime soon.

Carolina Panthers will give Sam Hecht all the time he needs

This is all part of the learning curve. Hecht should be a good pro, but he was a Day 3 selection for a reason. Refinement is needed before confidence increases. And if the reports from camp are accurate, this will probably be a gradual process.

Not what some fans want to hear. But progress is never the same for everybody.

Some take off immediately. Others need more coaching. The Panthers are well-equipped to cope with Hecht merely as a backup during his rookie year. But the more live-fire reps he gets in the preseason, the better his chances will be.

Fortner was acquired quickly after the Panthers opted to let Cade Mays leave for the Detroit Lions in free agency. General manager Dan Morgan knew they needed to get younger on the protection, and this was another big contract he couldn't afford. Hecht and first-round offensive tackle Monroe Freeling represent this shift in course, but both players still have to prove themselves capable of being part of Carolina's plans.

One is further along than the other right now. Not entirely surprising, but at least Fortner is around to provide assistance until Hecht is ready to take his place.

Pressing the panic button on Hecht at this early stage would be incredibly foolish. But anyone hoping he could instantly slot into the starting role from Week 1 will probably be out of luck.