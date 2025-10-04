Season-defining showdown brings Panthers face-to-face with worst nightmare

The pressure is already mounting on Dave Canales, just 21 games into his Carolina Panthers tenure. The fact that his team was completely dominated in all three facets against the New England Patriots was a damming indictment on the squad's progress under his leadership.

This latest drubbing left Canales with an average loss differential of over 18 points, far and away the worst for a Panthers coach in franchise history. While it would be silly to part ways with the second-year head man so soon into his tenure, if things do not start to improve quickly, it’s only fair to expect questions.

The Miami Dolphins roll into Charlotte following the club's first win of the season on Monday Night Football against the New York Jets. This is a game the Panthers should absolutely target as a win, especially with the AFC East club without star wide receiver Tyreek Hill following his gruesome knee injury.

Carolina Panthers have to find answers for their upcoming De'Von Achane problem

With Hill done for the season, that means others in Mike McDaniel's offense must step up. And the Panthers are facing a possible nightmare with third-year running back De’Von Achane.

The former Texas A&M speedster has been one of the league's most dynamic players since being drafted No. 84 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Achane bursts onto the scene as a rookie with a league record in yards per carry (7.8). With Raheem Mostert no longer in South Beach, that has left him as the featured back, and he could cause Carolina’s shaky defense all sorts of issues.

Achane had a slow start to the season running the ball. However, in the Dolphins' first triumph, he carried the ball 20 times for 99 rushing yards and a touchdown as Miami beat the Jets. And with Hill now missing for the foreseeable future and constant concerns around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the explosive dual-threat could be the focal point.

This is a player I’ve been high on since his time in College Station, compiling a scouting report on him ahead of the 2023 draft. Despite questions about the player's size, he played a full 17 games last season. With the issues Carolina continues to have in the linebacker and safety positions, Achane could run all over Ejiro Evero’s defense.

This is a very winnable game for the Panthers. On the defensive side of the ball, Miami is vulnerable, but if Achane breaks off a couple of big touchdowns, the pressure could quickly shift back to Canales and Bryce Young.

And that would leave the natives extremely restless at Bank of America Stadium.

