Senior Bowl standout just made a case the Panthers can't ignore

The Carolina Panthers are deep in their evaluations heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. And general manager Dan Morgan has his sights set on adding to the team's edge-rushing options at some stage during the offseason.

Money is tight right now, so the cheapest way to bolster his pass-rushing options is via the college ranks. This also has the highest long-term upside; it's just a case of whether the Panthers are willing to wait or take one with their first selection at No. 19 overall.

Finalizing the board is the objective right now. Morgan and his staff are getting a closer look at prospects at major assessment events, including this week's Panini Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. This is always one of the most prominent dates on the calendar, and one intriguing prospect made a case that the Panthers can't ignore.

T.J. Parker's dominant showing should have caught the Carolina Panthers' attention

It's well known that the Panthers have never selected a Clemson prospect in their more than three-decade history. But based on edge rusher T.J. Parker's performance at practice on Tuesday, this could be the year.

Great leverage + long arm pass rush rep here from Clemson EDGE T.J. Parker. He had some strong run defense reps as well. Good first day for him pic.twitter.com/1M4WxI8xJc — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 27, 2026

Parker was relentless in one-on-ones, according to those in attendance. His burst, explosiveness off the snap, and stiff arm gave opposing offensive linemen problems throughout the season. And during a conversation with Cat Crave's own Imari Burris afterward, his confidence about what he could bring to an NFL team was clearly oozing.

"Just trying to be consistent. Showcasing my talent. Showcasing how well I move in the run-and-pass game. How smart I play. If there are any questions, just ask me this week. Whatever they need me to do, I'm going to go and do it to the best of my ability. I feel like I'm a good edge rusher as it is, so just trying to stay outside. But I can also slide inside and rush as a 3-technique as you saw today, so I can do it all, you know." T.J. Parker

Got to talk to TJ Parker about about his mindset after a dip in production compared to his 2024-25 season #KeepPounding #TheDraftStartsinMobile pic.twitter.com/vJp4u6PpA7 — The Real Ball Watcher (@thaRBW) January 27, 2026

This sort of assurance and athleticism would be a fantastic addition for somebody. Parker had a down year by his typically high standards in 2025, but very few on the Tigers thrived as a campaign that began with dreams of the college football national championship fell by the wayside.

Parker is still projected to be a first-round pick. He's got the power to get linemen off their spot while also boasting the length needed to create leverage effortlessly. He looks well-suited to Ejiro Evero's scheme as a clean edge-setter who also thrives in pass-rushing situations. If he can refine his tackling technique and enhance his pass-rushing repertoire, the sky's the limit.

And if this Senior Bowl dominance is the start of things to come from Parker, he may be the barrier-breaking Tiger who finally gets chosen by Carolina when it's all said and done.