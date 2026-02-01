Something big is slipping away from the Panthers as free agency nears

Rico Dowdle and the Carolina Panthers could go their separate ways this offseason. The running back is looking to get paid after going over 1,000 rushing yards for the second straight campaign. This probably means that general manager Dan Morgan will let him take his chances elsewhere.

Dowdle wasn't happy with his lack of usage down the stretch and into the playoffs. Morgan thought their conversation after the season went well, but there are many moving parts. And considering the imminent return from injury of Jonathon Brooks, an exit seems almost inevitable.

This was a mutually beneficial relationship between the Panthers and Dowdle. If this were a one-and-done deal, he's got enough solid production to ensure another offer arrives quickly. And one NFL analyst thought that an AFC North club could be the perfect landing spot.

Carolina Panthers should be preparing for life without Rico Dowdle in 2026

Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus projected Dowdle to land with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he'd form a partnership with Jaylen Warren in Mike McCarthy's offense. Even though this is nothing more than a prediction, it does make a ton of sense.

"While [Rico] Dowdle posted a few excellent games for the Carolina Panthers, his best PFF grades occurred while he was the Dallas Cowboys‘ lead running back in 2024. Mike McCarthy was the Cowboys‘ head coach in 2024, and now he’s the Steelers‘ head coach. McCarthy is typically used to two-man backfields, and Dowdle could join forces with Jaylen Warren, where Dowdle plays more of an early-down role, while Warren plays more in passing situations." Nathan Jahnke

The Steelers' appointment of McCarthy to replace Mike Tomlin indicates that they are not planning to rebuild. His arrival also increases the chances that veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return for another season. In this scenario, the aging signal-caller needs a prolific rushing attack to lean on, and Dowdle looks like a great fit.

His purposeful running style, aggression, and physicality look ready-made for Steelers football. Dowdle is also a pass-catching asset out of the backfield, so he could be a fine addition if Carolina lets him test the market as anticipated.

Dowdle wants to cash in. He bet on himself this season, and the South Carolina product now wants to be rewarded. His demands will be higher than the Panthers are willing to pay, but another team could make him a decent offer to tip the scales in their favor.

The Panthers will have contingencies in place. But with Chuba Hubbard, Brooks, and Trevor Etienne on the books, Morgan may also be content with what he has.

Time will tell on all fronts, but all signs are pointing to a breakup between Dowdle and the Panthers.