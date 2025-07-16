Stunning Tetairoa McMillan projection flips expectations for Panthers rookie year

The Carolina Panthers will only go as far as quarterback Bryce Young takes them in 2025. He's got momentum, and he plays football's most critical position. At the same time, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft cannot do it alone.

He needs everyone else to meet their end of the bargain. And one NFL analyst highlighted a new addition who could be the Panthers' most important player outside of Young this season.

Dan Morgan bided his time to find better weapons for Young in the passing game this offseason. The general manager's primary focus in free agency was bolstering Ejiro Evero's historically bad defense, which was understandable in the circumstances. But the front-office leader had a curveball up his sleeve that took almost everybody by surprise.

Tetairoa McMillan tipped to become integral piece of Carolina Panthers' puzzle immediately

This came in the form of Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was widely regarded as the best pass-catcher in this year's class, boasting a unique blend of dynamism, athleticism, and coordination that took college football by storm.

The Panthers believe they have something special on their hands. Jared Dubin from CBS Sports agrees, proclaiming that no non-quarterback will be more pivotal to Carolina's chances than McMillan in 2025.

"For Bryce Young's late-season "breakout" to be more than a mere blip, the Panthers have to put him in better position to succeed. That starts with giving him a true, target-earning No. 1 wide receiver, which he hasn't had at all through his first two seasons, when his top target was aging slot man Adam Thielen. [Tetairoa] McMillan consistently earned volume during his college career, and took advantage of it in a big way. His big frame and ability to create yards after the catch should make for a strong with with Young, as well." Jared Dubin

That seems like a stretch when one considers the presence of players like Jaycee Horn, Taylor Moton, and returning defensive lineman Derrick Brown. But if McMillan can quickly evolve into a legitimate No. 1 receiving option, that's a game-changer in no uncertain terms.

Expectations are high that McMillan can reach this level sooner rather than later. His footwork and hand-eye coordination are nothing short of exceptional. He's a threat at all three levels of the field, making the ridiculous look routine. There is a swagger and aura around the wideout that's hard not to love, so all signs point to the first-year pro making a real difference right out of the gate.

McMillan is a superstar in waiting. If he emerges as an integral piece of the puzzle immediately, that's only going to help the Panthers in their quest to challenge for the NFC South this season.

