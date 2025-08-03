Sudden injury scare just turned the Panthers' WR dynamic upside down

Every team deals with injuries at some stage before the season. That's the violent nature of the business, but the Carolina Panthers look better placed to cope with any health concerns after some impressive acquisitions from general manager Dan Morgan this offseason.

There is one issue causing concern right now, and it has the scope to shake up the wide receiver dynamic considerably.

Hunter Renfrow's been a man on a mission this offseason. The wideout missed the entire 2024 campaign through illness, but the Panthers were willing to give him another shot after satisfactory medical assessments.

After being talked out of retirement by his ex-college coach Dabo Swinney, Renfrow took the plunge. And he's thrived during his brief spell with the organization.

Hunter Renfrow's hamstring injury could jeopardize his Carolina Panthers roster hopes

Renfrow is eager to repay this faith. He clawed back from the brink, making plays consistently through his accomplished blend of route manipulation and assured hands. These traits are what made him a Pro Bowl pass-catcher in 2021, which the player recently revealed was the last time he felt truly healthy.

Just when momentum was building to a level that all but guaranteed Renfrow would be on the 53-man roster in 2025, the former Clemson standout suffered another setback. He's been out of practice since Wednesday with a hamstring strain. He wasn't on the field for Carolina's eagerly anticipated Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium. If his absence goes on any longer, doubts will only increase.

The Panthers are right to be cautious at this stage of preparations for the new season. Renfrow didn't play a snap in 2024, so getting him some preseason work is desirable. At the same time, he's got enough accomplished production in a competitive setting to give Carolina a little bit of breathing space.

One player's disappointment is another player's opportunity. This is a window for others lower down the depth chart to impress in Renfrow's absence. It's something to monitor, and it will no doubt make the veteran feel a little uncomfortable if he hasn't been given assurances by head coach Dave Canales regarding his status moving forward.

Hopefully, Renfrow can get back onto the field sooner rather than later. He's worked exceptionally hard to get himself to this point. Having his dreams of NFL redemption dashed due to injury would be a bitter pill to swallow.

And after everything Renfrow's endured over the last few years, he deserves a little bit of good fortune.

