This Panthers-Chiefs trade could help save Dave Canales' season

The Carolina Panthers have made some strides in the right direction under Dave Canales. They have careened their way to a 2-3 start in the 2025 season, but the same flaws that ruined them in 2024 are starting to pop up once again.

The Panthers may not be entirely in seller mode as the NFL trade deadline approaches. In fact, to avoid letting their season get away from them, Canales and the front office might be better off making a trade that adds some much-needed defensive firepower to the mix.

The Kansas City Chiefs need an injection of talent at the running back position, and the Panthers have a player who could scratch that itch in Rico Dowdle. Carolina needs defensive back depth, and the AFC West club may be willing to part with Joshua Williams as a result.

This Panthers-Chiefs trade sends Rico Dowdle to Kansas City

While Williams hasn't played a ton this season, as the emergence of Chamarri Conner and rookie Nohl Williams has pushed him further down the Kansas City depth chart, the 6-3 corner has more than enough quality reps on tape to suggest that he could be productive in a new setting.

While the secondary is better than it has been during the Ejiro Evero era, thanks to the continued development of Jaycee Horn and the emergence of Tre'Von Moehrig, no one would call this group an above-average unit. Williams at least provides some extra depth and quality in a room that needs both of those in the worst way.

Dowdle proved during his superb showing against the Miami Dolphins that he is still a fringe starter in the NFL. Still, the Panthers don't seem to be too keen on cutting into Chuba Hubbard's touches when the established starter is fully healthy. Selling high could be in Carolina's best interest.

If Williams performs like he did with Steve Spagnuolo watching over him, which is clearly much different than operating in a defense run by Evero, Carolina could pick themselves up off the map and end up as at least a respectable secondary after years of being at the bottom of every proverbial ranking.

Dowdle is unlikely to be a significant addition to this offense, and Williams fills a need. If Canales doesn't take some action to improve this defense, whatever improvements Bryce Young makes will be nought but ashes in his hands.