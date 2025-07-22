This Panthers rookie might need a miracle to survive training camp

Dave Canales is running a developmental staff. The Carolina Panthers aim to provide young players with opportunities to flourish. And anyone who proves their worth will be rewarded accordingly.

The Panthers' youth movement has put them on more stable footing entering Canales' second season as head coach. Some will earn roster spots, others will do just enough for places on the practice squad. But for one unfancied first-year pro, getting through camp unscathed will be an achievement.

Carolina made some significant improvements to the running back room this offseason. Chuba Hubbard will lead the charge once again after getting a four-year extension last season. The options behind him were enhanced considerably, which also saw underperforming veteran Miles Sanders released with one year remaining on his deal.

Rico Dowdle joined for a bargain price after gaining 1,000 rushing yards with the Dallas Cowboys. The Panthers also spent the No. 114 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft on Trevor Etienne. Raheem Blackshear got another one-year deal, and Jonathon Brooks was placed on the physically unable to perform list, ruling him out for the entire campaign.

Kay'ron Lynch-Adams faces a tough challenge to stick around with the Carolina Panthers

That makes it extremely difficult for others to stake a claim. Kay'ron Lynch-Adams is among them, and the fact that he didn't get anything guaranteed on his undrafted free agent deal suggests the cards are stacked against him.

The six-year college player was used sparingly over his first three seasons at Rutgers. His transfer to Massachusetts proved to be a shrewd decision, going over 1,100 rushing yards in 2023 to put himself firmly on the radar of NFL scouts.

Lynch-Adams transferred again, this time to Michigan State for a higher level of competition. The numbers were decent — 649 rushing yards and two touchdowns from 133 carries — but it wasn't enough to hear his name called during the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Panthers thought Lynch-Adams was worth a closer look this summer. He's pretty far down the running back pecking order right now, and there is nothing to suggest that will change. But if he can catch the eye when reps at training camp and carries come his way during the preseason, he'll have a fighting chance of making the practice squad against all odds.

There's almost no chance of Lynch-Adams making the 53-man roster, especially if the Panthers only allocate three spots to the running back room. He'll know the size of the task, so getting a foot in the door and keeping it there is a bold target to aim for in the coming weeks.

After that, it's out of his hands. But it might just lead to a shot somewhere else if he impresses accordingly.

