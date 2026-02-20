This Panthers starter will likely be wearing a different uniform next month

General manager Dan Morgan has some pivotal decisions to make in the not-too-distant future. Free agency is fast approaching, and the Carolina Panthers have to find the right balance between retaining players and securing the reinforcements needed to take the franchise forward.

This progressing franchise is on the cusp of something special. They can ill-afford to take their foot off the throttle now after winning the NFC South title in 2025.

Some decisions will be simple. Others will be testing. Cade Mays' future falls into the latter, especially considering the money already committed to others on Carolina's offensive line.

Mays has been a dependable starting center for the best part of two years. He'll want to be paid starting-caliber money, which could prove complicated for the Panthers in their current financial predicament.

Carolina Panthers cannot overpay for Cade Mays even if they wanted to

Spotrac's current market projection of $12.78 million per season on a three-year deal for Mays won't work. Unless a compromise can be reached heading into free agency, the former Tennessee star will be allowed to take his chances on another club.

Matt Bowen of ESPN highlighted May's exceptional pass-block win rate in 2025 as a reason why there would be considerable interest in his services on the open market. And the analyst thought the Arizona Cardinals made more sense than almost anybody.

"New coach Mike LaFleur could look at [Cade] Mays in free agency because of his versatility along the front. While he does have some athletic limitations, Mays is a capable starter at 6-foot-6 and can play the center and guard positions. He had a 94.3% pass block win rate last season with the Panthers, which ranked 20th out of 31 qualifying centers." Matt Bowen, ESPN

The Panthers might let Mays see what else is out there before deciding on their next move. He's risen from an afterthought to a consistent starter, and the 2022 sixth-round pick is deserving of all the money coming his way. If that has to come away from Carolina, so be it, but Morgan better have an adequate replacement lined up to ensure no momentum is lost.

Morgan doesn't leave anything to chance. He'll have a good lay of the land about what Mays wants and what he is willing to pay. If there is too big a gap, it'll be a case of moving on.

The Panthers cannot get caught short. Considering the cash tied into the protection in front of quarterback Bryce Young, perhaps utilizing an early draft pick on a Day 1 starter wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.

Nothing is set in stone, but Morgan will be ready for every eventuality.