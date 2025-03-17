Touted Brandon Aiyuk trade package represents no-brainer for needy Panthers

Fans are clamoring for a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver to help quarterback Bryce Young. The Carolina Panthers have focused their primary investments on the defensive side of things so far and rightfully so. But going into the 2025 campaign with the current group of pass-catchers is simply not an option.

One NFL analyst has the perfect package to potentially achieve this objective.

Carolina's options have dried up. The Panthers opted not to sign any marquee names on the free-agent market. There's always the 2025 NFL Draft, but this class doesn't have anyone like Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., or Marvin Harrison Jr.

As for trade candidates? Deebo Samuel Sr. and D.K. Metcalf have already been moved. Tee Higgins is off the table after signing a lucrative contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals. Although disappointing, there's growing belief Brandon Aiyuk could soon be leaving the San Francisco 49ers if a suitable offer comes along.

Aiyuk was the subject of trade speculation last offseason before signing an extension. The former first-round pick lasted just seven games before going to injured reserve in 2024. Now, the NFC West club is reportedly considering cutting their losses as part of their ongoing financial measures.

49ers insider offers intriguing Carolina Panthers trade package for Brandon Aiyuk

Grant Cohn from Sports Illustrated thought the Niners should offer up Aiyuk as part of a package with the Panthers to move up three spots in the first round. Carolina would still have a first-rounder, but it would be at No. 11 overall rather than No. 8. And they'd get a legitimate playmaker if everything checks out on the health front.

"They could package [Brandon] Aiyuk with their first-round pick -- No. 11 -- to move up in Round 1. Why not? They should call teams ahead of them and make an offer. Teams that can afford Aiyuk because they have young quarterbacks on rookie deals. The 49ers should call the Panthers and offer them Aiyuk and the 11th pick for the 8th pick, which they could use to take Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou or Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, while the Panthers would get a No. 1 wide receiver to pair with Bryce Young.b" Grant Cohn

Moving back in exchange for Aiyuk is a tempting proposition. However, there are some red flags. Most notably his health after a season-ending torn ACL and MCL. These are difficult injuries to overcome, but all signs point to the Arizona State product making a full recovery.

Then, there's the money.

Aiyuk's contract is relatively cheap in 2025 and 2026 compared to what most wide receivers at the top end are making. This skyrockets to $42.28 million and $44.15 million in the final two years of his deal — none of which is guaranteed.

Whether it's Aiyuk or another avenue, the Panthers cannot afford to neglect their wideout room in the coming weeks. Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker have promise, but both need some extra polish before confidence increases in their outlook. Adam Thielen is around for another season, which helps enormously. Asking him to be Carolina's focal point at 35 years old next season is malpractice.

If the Niners are seriously considering trading away Aiyuk — and all it would cost is moving down three spots in the draft — Morgan would be foolish not to give the possibility some serious thought.

