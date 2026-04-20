Under the radar prospect forcing way into Panthers' plans with confident pitch

The Carolina Panthers have all options on the table during the 2026 NFL Draft. General manager Dan Morgan's first selection at No. 19 overall sets the tone, and he plans to take the best prospect available after an imposing offseason from the franchise.

Morgan's plans are almost final. The strategy must be adaptable, and having some extra flexibility makes it even more intriguing. There are very few needs, but adding weapons around quarterback Bryce Young would be wise at some point.

This is particularly significant at the tight end position. The Panthers haven't had a genuine pass-catching force since Greg Olsen departed for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020. That's a long time, and after ignoring the position in free agency, Morgan will have a few prospects in mind to rectify this issue when the draft rolls around.

Justin Joly knows precisely what he can bring to the Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have shown an interest in Justin Joly, holding a pre-draft local visit with the prospect. He doesn't come with the hype of someone like Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq, but there is a lot to like about his production and scope for further improvement.

During a conversation with Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated, Joly highlighted how positive his discussions with the Panthers were. He also outlined clearly what he can bring to the team that drafts him, which is precisely what Morgan should be looking for.

"I pride myself on being a security blanket for my quarterback. I’ve had some great offensive coordinators that knew how to use me in the red zone. I’m able to get open and create opportunities in that area of the field. I show up when we need to get the ball into the end zone."

Joly isn't the most physically imposing tight end, but his athleticism and catch technique demand respect. The dependability in key situations is consistent, and he's a smooth athlete who glides effortlessly out of his breaks to create separation.

As Joly stated, he comes alive in the red zone. He's strong in tight windows with a vice-like grip, but his ability after the catch diminished at North Carolina State last season. He's not the best run blocker either, which is something the Panthers need to work on if they go in this direction.

Most experts have Joly tabbed as a third-round selection who could be available for Carolina at No. 83. Sadiq and Georgia's intriguing pass-catcher Oscar Delp will also be on the shortlist, but this would not be a bad consolation prize by any stretch of the imagination.

And whether it's the Panthers or someone else, Joly will be ready to seize the moment.