Wide receiver splashes increase Carolina Panthers' urgency with Diontae Johnson
By Dean Jones
We are still a few weeks away from the 2024 trade deadline. That didn't stop those around the league from making notable splashes way ahead of time during a frantic Tuesday of activity around the league.
This began with All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams reuniting with quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets. It's been on the cards for a while. Whether it does much for their chances of mounting a deep postseason run is another matter.
The Buffalo Bills reacted to their AFC East rivals getting better, striking a deal with the Cleveland Browns for Pro Bowl pass-catcher Amari Cooper. Star quarterback Josh Allen's been devoid of a genuine No. 1 option after the franchise traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. Now he has one again.
There will be more moves throughout the league before the November 5 cut-off point. The Carolina Panthers are more likely to be among the sellers rather than anything too aggressive given they're 1-5 and staring another losing season in the face. General manager Dan Morgan has some tricky conundrums to solve. One is arguably more important than any other.
Carolina Panthers must find out Diontae Johnson's plans before the trade deadline
Diontae Johnson remains the subject of intense trade speculation despite head coach Dave Canales stating the Panthers weren't looking to trade the wide receiver. The Panthers acquired him this offseason from the Pittsburgh Steelers and he looks capable of being an impactful presence for years to come. However, things aren't as clear-cut as things stand.
Johnson is out of contract next spring. He wants to be paid handsomely on a new deal that could be his last major financial commitment. If the Panthers want to keep the wideout around, they must make him an offer in the next week or two to see where things stand before the trade deadline.
If Johnson wants too much money or makes his intentions clear regarding a future away from Carolina in free agency, Morgan should pivot accordingly. The Panthers have made a habit of letting valuable contributors leave for less than the going rate or nothing at all in recent years. That has to change for a sustainable future.
Morgan would probably become more receptive to trade offers if Johnson's representatives indicate he's not going to sign another contract. With Cooper and Adams no longer available, the Panthers could get a decent return for the former third-round selection out of Toledo from a team in desperate need of receiving assistance.
Good players like Johnson don't willingly come to Carolina. This franchise isn't being perceived in a good light around the league currently, and with good reason. That's why it's so imperative that the Panthers do everything in their power to keep him around. If that means slightly overpaying, so be it.
Morgan and Brandt Tilis will have a price in mind. Johnson and his agents will too. Some common ground must be reached, but the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position is a major concern that could make the player think twice about committing his future to the Panthers.
If this scenario comes to fruition, better for Morgan to know about it sooner rather than later. That way he can extract maximum compensation for him and end his short stint with the organization. This wouldn't be ideal, but the front-office leader must adopt a business-first model that puts the team first.
It's a precarious situation that must be handled carefully. It will also tell us plenty about Morgan's strategy moving forward.