Xavier Legette gets significant confidence boost after rollercoaster campaign

Xavier Legette's rookie campaign didn't quite meet expectations. However, the Carolina Panthers aren't throwing in the towel on their 2024 first-round pick by any stretch of the imagination.

Those in power thought enough of Legette to trade up and secure his services at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. The physically imposing presence was far from the finished product, but his exceptional final campaign at South Carolina left reasons for optimism with additional polish.

There were some expected growing pains from Legette's perspective. Injuries dented his momentum. Problems with drops became an ongoing frustration. The margins get tighter in the NFL and the wideout found this out to his cost in critical moments.

Legette had some bright moments. He managed to create separation better than most envisaged considering his lack of experience. The rookie's wide wing span became an asset in red-zone situations, so his first year in a professional environment wasn't a complete dud.

The Panthers need to find a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver for quarterback Bryce Young this offseason. There's hope that Legette and undrafted free agent Jalen Coker can progress. Adam Thielen has another good year of production left, but Carolina doesn't possess a difference-maker capable of taking over games.

What that means for Legette's role remains to be seen. However, the soon-to-be second-year pro got a big vote of confidence from a team legend heading into a critical offseason for the player.

Jake Delhomme throws support behind Carolina Panthers WR Xavier Legette

Jake Delhomme threw his support behind Legette when speaking to Joe Person from The Athletic. The former quarterback acknowledged he was a little rough around the edges. However, the flashes were enough to convince him that a few tweaks could be enough to light the spark within.

"For somebody like him — unbelievably raw, very, very talented — a rookie year can do wonders. Does he drop a couple of pounds? What does he work on more? … I saw too many flashes." Jake Delhomme via The Athletic

What comes next is down to Legette. He's a determined character and an extremely hard worker. Teammates lauded his commitment and resilience throughout the campaign. More is needed to take the next step, but this represents a tremendous foundation from which to build.

Legette's got talent. If the wideout improves his concentration and figures out a way to become impactful after the catch, the Panthers will have a tremendous player on their hands. At the same time, general manager Dan Morgan won't hesitate to find upgrades if he isn't happy with what's unfolding.

It would be surprising and disappointing in equal measure if Legette didn't take a step forward. He might not ever be a WR1, but complementary pieces capable of making plays when called upon are just as important.

Delhomme believes in Legette. The coaching staff and the majority of fans do too. That's not enough to guarantee success, but it should provide the pass-catcher with enough confidence to spur him on next season and beyond.

Legette is held to a higher standard as a first-round pick. It was a rollercoaster first season. What comes next is even more vital.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis