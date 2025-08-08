3 dream-chasing Panthers players who could explode in preseason opener

Although head coach Dave Canales will be playing his Carolina Panthers starters to begin their first preseason outing against the Cleveland Browns, it won't be for long. After that, it's over to the depth pieces and players looking to force their way into the team's plans.

The Panthers are running a developmental staff. Everyone is getting a fair chance to impress, but time is now of the essence. Final cuts are due in a couple of weeks, so anyone falling behind at this stage will not last much longer.

Some have caught the eye throughout training camp. Others remain intriguing despite not quite reaching their billing as yet. But for everyone lower down the depth chart, it's a high-stakes situation where any mistake or big play has implications.

With this in mind, here are three dream-chasing Panthers players who could explode in their preseason opener at Bank of America Stadium.

Corey Thornton - CB

There's been a lot to like about the way Corey Thornton has applied himself throughout the summer. Not much was expected of the undrafted free agent cornerback, but it's starting to look like he could be a strong candidate to make the 53-man roster in 2025.

Thornton has the size and length associated with defensive backs in Ejiro Evero's system. More importantly, he's passing some tough challenges in practice, displaying controlled aggression in coverage and useful anticipation to jump routes when opportunities arise.

If Thornton carries this into a typical NFL game-day setting, a depth role might not be too far behind.

Brycen Tremayne - WR

There are very few (if any) available places in the wide receiver room. If the Panthers take seven onto the squad, that gives slim hope to those aiming to stake a claim. Brycen Tremayne couldn't be doing much more to get noticed, with his size and wide catch radius resulting in several impressive plays over camp so far.

Tremayne spent last season on the Washington Commanders' practice squad but wasn't brought back. He could offer something a little different, but maximizing every target in the preseason is critical.

Cam Jackson - DL

The Panthers saw enough in Cam Jackson to make him the No. 140 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's gone completely under the radar compared to other veterans on the defensive line, but this is his chance to take center stage and make his presence felt.

Jackson is a brute force. He's expected to back up starting nose tackle Bobby Brown III as a rookie. However, don't be surprised if a dominant preseason sees him creep into the rotation as the campaign progresses.

