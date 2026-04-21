3 NFL Draft prospects that don’t make sense for the Panthers right now

With quarterback Bryce Young established, a defense retooled in free agency, and a front office that has shown patience instead of panic, the Carolina Panthers need this draft to hit.

Every offseason move had a theme: fit over flash. Now, that same discipline has to show up throughout the selection process.

Because this is the kind of class where athletic traits, production spikes, and highlight reels can seduce a draft room into forgetting the most important question: Does this player actually solve a Panthers problem?

For three prospects in particular, the answer is no.

NFL Draft prospects the Carolina Panthers should avoid at all costs in 2026

Akheem Mesidor

Edge Rusher | Miami Hurricanes

Edge rusher Akheem Mesidor’s tape is easy to like. Violent hands. Relentless motor. He's also coming off a career year with 12.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss.

However, he's had multiple foot surgeries, and he’s a sixth-year player whose best season came after years of positional bouncing and injury recovery. The Panthers just invested in Jaelan Phillips, who is entering his seventh season, and they already have ascending young rushers in Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen.

Eli Stowers

Tight End | Vanderbilt Commodores

Tight end Eli Stowers is the kind of prospect offensive coordinators fall in love with during whiteboard sessions. Former quarterback. Mackey Award winner. Elite athlete. Seam threat. Mismatch creator. High football IQ. Team captain. Academic Heisman winner.

But he’s a non-factor as a true inline blocker. Stowers played over 70 percent of his snaps detached from the formation — only 21% came in-line. That matters more than people want to admit.

The Panthers’ offense is still being built from the trenches out. With Ikem Ekwonu recovering from a serious knee injury, the blindside remains a concern.

Diego Pavia

Quarterback | Vanderbilt Commodores

Quarterback Diego Pavia is tough, creative, and fearless. He's a playmaker who dragged Vanderbilt into national relevance. He is also a signal-caller whose game is built on improvisation and a play style that does not translate cleanly to the NFL.

More importantly, the Panthers need a backup who can run the offense if Young misses time, not one who requires the offense to morph around him. Add in the public missteps, the interviews, the emotional outbursts that hurt his draft stock, and you have a prospect who introduces noise into a room that has finally found stability.

Carolina's next young quarterback needs to be steady, boring, and system-friendly. Pavia is many things. Boring is not one of them.

The Panthers don’t need interesting. They don’t need inspirational stories or athletic marvels that require development plans that distract from the main goal. They need players who fit the timeline, the scheme, and the identity they just spent an entire offseason establishing.