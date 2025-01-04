4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18

And just like that, the Carolina Panthers 2024 season ends on Sunday. It seems like just yesterday Dave Canales’ men lined up for their Week 1 opener at the New Orleans Saints. They conclude their campaign as it began with a road game against an NFC South rival.

Fans can only hope the Panthers fare better in Atlanta. Thankfully, Canales has improved since then, even if the results aren't quite where they need to be yet.

Since Bryce Young's return to the starting lineup in Week 8, we’ve seen the relationship between head coach and quarterback grow. Canales has more faith in the signal-caller to execute the game plan and his confidence is growing encouragingly.

Barring a real 180 in the offseason, Young will return to Carolina in 2025 as the starter. This will be a crucial third season for the Heisman Trophy winner as he looks to cement himself as the franchise quarterback in Charlotte.

Carolina can play spoiler once again before heading into the offseason. After eliminating the Arizona Cardinals from playoff contention two weeks ago, they must do the same to Raheem Morris' squad. A loss to the Panthers would knock Atlanta out of the race for the NFC South, regardless of how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fare against the Saints.

Let’s get into four bold predictions as the Panthers bring their 2024 season to a close.

Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers in Week 18 at the Falcons

Carolina Panthers breaks putrid run defense record

I’ve almost run out of negative things to say about this Carolina Panthers defense. It has already allowed the most points in franchise history. If they allow 39 points on Sunday, they will set a new NFL record for most points conceded in a single season.

This was set in 1981 when the Baltimore Colts allowed 538 points — albeit in a 16-game campaign.

The Panthers are also currently holding another unwarranted record, being the first team since the 1981 New England Patriots to have five straight games allowing more than 200 yards rushing. Carolina conceded 198 rushing yards when these teams last met, so the signs are ominous.

Despite his unit being blighted by injuries, it is hard to argue against defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero being relieved of his duties this offseason. He will likely be a highly coveted coordinator and the chances are he’ll go elsewhere and succeed, but his position in Carolina has become untenable.

While the talent is arguably the league's worst, the scheme implemented by Evero does not work in Carolina. The results speak for themselves.

Evero will not allow his players to go through the motions. This would be a moral victory and nothing more. Even so, expect Carolina to hold stud running back Bijan Robinson somewhat in check and keep the Falcons under 200 yards.