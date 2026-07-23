4 Panthers roster questions Dave Canales cannot dodge at training camp

The Carolina Panthers have reported for training camp, and the eagerly awaited first practice is imminent. It'll be a gradual ramp-up process, but there is still a significant amount for head coach Dave Canales and his staff to get through before Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.

General manager Dan Morgan did his part this offseason by strengthening the squad. The Panthers have had some early setbacks to navigate, but optimism remains high about what this team could potentially accomplish this season if the right foundations are laid in the coming weeks.

With this in mind, here are four roster questions that Canales cannot dodge in the training camp pressure cooker.

Carolina Panthers roster questions Dave Canales cannot dodge at training camp

Trench problems

Morgan's spent a long time building up the trenches since taking charge. That depth is already being tested on both sides of the football after some concerning injury news before camp began.

Taylor Moton is out with blood clots, which is a body blow. Bobby Brown III is missing with a hamstring problem, with no timeline for his return. Ikem Ekwonu and Tershawn Wharton are also long-term absences, so others now have to step up and fill the void.

This is why the Panthers worked so hard to enhance their depth this offseason. And if things aren't going as expected, those in power won't hesitate to add more to the unit.

Who is the TE1?

The Panthers didn't do much to strengthen their tight end room this offseason. In fact, they didn't do anything, choosing to keep faith with the options available to them instead.

It's a gamble. There is no clear-cut alpha. Tommy Tremble might be the best-rounded, but his impact in the passing game is sketchy. Ja'Tavion Sanders needs to show more to justify the hype, and improvements are also needed from Mitchell Evans in Year 2 of his professional career.

Much has been made of how the Panthers will use their tight ends under offensive coordinator Brad Idzik. Even so, confidence in this group must increase before Week 1.

Stepping up in the secondary

The Panthers will be relying on a lot of young players to make the desired strides in the secondary. Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson Sr., Tre'von Moehrig, and Nick Scott have the experience, but others also need to prove their worth over training camp to impact the rotation.

Corey Thornton and fourth-round pick Will Lee III are eager to earn prominent playing time. The Panthers have experimented with Chau Smith-Wade as the coverage safety at OTAs and mandatory minicamp, so it'll be interesting to see if that continues. Lathan Ransom and Zakee Wheatley come with promise, but they have a lot of hard work ahead.

How these chess pieces fall together will go right through the preseason before plans become final. And if everything clicks, it'll be a massive boost.

Filtering the wide receivers

Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker are Carolina's top two wide receivers. All hope is not lost with Xavier Legette, and the Panthers also have high hopes for third-round rookie Chris Brazzell II. All bets are off aside from that.

Competition breeds success. It makes everyone better, and the Panthers have a ton of it in their receiver room. Players are fighting for targets and places on the 53-man roster. The margin for error is slim, but Canales and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik will give everyone a fair chance to stake a claim.

It's a nice problem for the Panthers to have. And the more reliable pass-catchers quarterback Bryce Young has to depend upon, the better his chances will be.