4 Panthers who suddenly have no excuses after major offseason shakeup

The Carolina Panthers were looking to put the pieces in place to build on their NFC South title triumph and return to the postseason. General manager Dan Morgan had some clear objectives to achieve in free agency, and the former linebacker delivered.

Morgan was aggressive, securing two of the premier options on the market while also finding real value in left tackle Rasheed Walker. Several of last season's squad got new deals, and even though money is a little tight right now, there are moves Carolina could make to ease its financial predicament.

This only raised expectations about what the Panthers could potentially accomplish next season. The stakes have been raised for everyone, and here are four players who suddenly have no excuses after the team's offseason shakeup.

Carolina Panthers players who suddenly have no excuses after major offseason shakeup

Chuba Hubbard - RB

Rico Dowdle's performances last season were a win-win for everybody. It gave the Panthers a stopgap as Jonathon Brooks recovered from a torn ACL, and it allowed the running back to secure a decent deal from the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency.

Brooks is set to return in time for OTAs. Allowing Dowdle to walk also represents a supreme vote of confidence in Chuba Hubbard, who endured some difficulties last season but came on strong down the stretch.

He's the undisputed No. 1 option again, but how the Panthers deploy Brooks will be a fascinating dynamic for fans to watch.

Bobby Brown III - DL

The Panthers released veteran defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson, saving $10.5 million on their salary cap. That seemed like a foregone conclusion from a long way out, but Morgan didn't sign anyone to replace him.

That indicates faith in his current options. Cam Jackson's rookie flashes could become something more with a bit of additional polish. Bobby Brown III has occupied the nose tackle position before and played well. He'll get a legitimate shot to replace Robinson. Taking advantage of it is crucial.

Nic Scourton - OLB

Morgan wanted to bring in more help on the defensive edge. He achieved this objective quickly, signing Jaelan Phillips to a four-year, $120 million contract with $80 million in guaranteed money. This could be a game-changer if everything goes according to plan.

Having someone like Phillips should make things easier for everybody. Nic Scourton is expected to benefit more than most, so the pressure is on to produce with a little extra space to do damage.

Xavier Legette - WR

The Panthers made some minor tweaks to their wide receiver room in free agency. Jalen Coker was tendered an offer, which was a no-brainer. David Moore and Brycen Tremayne were both re-signed, and Carolina reunited John Metchie III with his former college quarterback, Bryce Young.

Aside from that, the Panthers stood pat. More help should be on the way during the 2026 NFL Draft, but Xavier Legette should still have a role to play if he makes the desired improvements this offseason.