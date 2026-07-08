4 Panthers backups who aren't being talked about enough before training camp

The Carolina Panthers have big ambitions and lofty goals for 2026. If head coach Dave Canales wants to achieve them, it's all hands on deck.

While the franchise cornerstones will have to play a significant role in any success they achieve, having depth pieces who can make lasting contributions always separates the good teams from the also-rans. And after some methodical yet aggressive roster-building by general manager Dan Morgan, the Panthers seem to have the right balance.

There remain concerns, but there could be a few surprises thrown in as well. With this in mind, here are four Panthers backups who aren't getting enough attention heading into a critical training camp.

Carolina Panthers backups who aren't being talked about enough before training camp

Saahdiq Charles - OL

The Panthers have some concerns around their offensive line depth. Those should be worked out at training camp, because there is a lot of talent in the group if it can be nurtured. But for confidence to increase, someone needs to step up.

Saahdiq Charles may be that guy. The Panthers were using him with the second-string offensive line over early workouts. This suggests he has a shot at making the team as a versatile backup, and even though his career hasn't quite gone according to plan so far, don't be surprised if he stands out enough during training camp.

Cam Jackson - DL

Tershawn Wharton's injury was a blow; there is no getting away from that. But a setback for someone means an opportunity for another, and this could provide second-year defensive lineman Cam Jackson with a route to more playing time in 2026.

Jackson's flashes were encouraging as a rookie. He's an explosive, powerful presence capable of absorbing double teams while also rushing the passer when opportunities arise. If the desired improvements are made at camp, he's got a shot at being a serious factor in the defensive line rotation.

Princely Umanmielen - OLB

Adding Jaelan Phillips to the edge-rushing room instantly legitimized the Panthers' plans for progression. But if they want to take the next step and really become a serious Super Bowl challenger, Morgan's Day 2 picks from last year must also come to the fore.

Nic Scourton seems further ahead than Princely Umanmielen, which isn't a shock. However, the Ole Miss product's size, length, and dynamism can be a strategic weapon for the Panthers to utilize in certain situations.

Umanmielen might only be a rotational edge right now, but that could change quickly if he develops into a three-down force.

John Metchie III - WR

There is a genuine competition behind the top dogs in Carolina's receiver room. Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, and third-round rookie Chris Brazzell II are locks. That doesn't leave much room for anyone else, and everything seems up for grabs.

John Metchie III is among those who are eager to stake a claim. The free-agent signing has an advantage over others, given his previous chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young. That will only take him so far, but he reportedly looked sharp over Carolina's offseason program.

Metchie deserves a little bit of luck, right? Let's hope it comes in Carolina this summer.