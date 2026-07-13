4 Panthers newcomers who could change the depth-chart picture

General manager Dan Morgan was methodical and aggressive with his recruitment this offseason. He thought the Carolina Panthers were close to entering contention, and some of the splashes made should only help their chances of making more noise in the playoffs.

Obviously, every signing or draft pick comes with risk. Morgan and his staff are developing a strong reputation for building the right way, finding the characters and talent needed to get this perennial struggler off the canvas and back to respectability. If this offseason's acquisitions can have a similar effect, everyone will start taking the Panthers seriously at long last.

With this in mind, here are four Panthers newcomers who could change the depth-chart picture during the 2026 campaign and potentially beyond.

Carolina Panthers newcomers who could change the depth-chart picture

Chris Brazzell II - WR

The Panthers took a chance on wide receiver Chris Brazzell II in the third round. Coming from Tennessee hurt his stock despite boasting some exceptional athletic traits, but there are growing signs that Carolina may have another steal on its hands.

Brazzell's knowledge of scheme and route concepts has taken quarterbacks like Bryce Young by surprise during Carolina's preparations so far. That doesn't guarantee success, but it's not a bad place to start. And if the same trend continues when things get more intense, he can expect a decent workload in Year 1 of his professional career.

Rasheed Walker - OT

Ikem Ekwonu's injury was a devastating blow. This prompted Morgan to take drastic action, stabilizing the team's short- and long-term future along the way. Hopes are high around first-round rookie Monroe Freeling, but Carolina also secured a notable insurance policy in left tackle Rasheed Walker as well.

The Panthers signed Walker for way below his projected market value in free agency. He's got a ton of starting experience and has performed well more often than not. While he knows Freeling is the bigger investment, he'll be looking to cement his status and give the coaching staff something to think about with their blindside plans.

Zakee Wheatley - S

Tre'von Moehrig is the undisputed alpha in Carolina's safety unit. Nick Scott will probably start alongside him after getting a new one-year deal. But in an ideal world, one of the young safeties will show enough to possibly become long-term pieces of the puzzle.

The Panthers traded up for Zakee Wheatley at No. 151 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. This was immediately classed as a shrewd move, especially given his high ceiling. The Penn State product is not the finished article by any stretch, but if he works on his positioning and tackling technique, he could be involved sooner than expected.

A.J. Dillon - RB

All the hype centers on the return to health of running back Jonathon Brooks. He's got the scope to completely change the backfield dynamic, but there is another presence going overlooked that could become an asset.

Making the squad will be A.J. Dillon's first objective. Things didn't go well for the veteran last season, but the Panthers don't believe that all hope is lost yet. Much will depend on how many running backs Carolina takes through, but if the 2020 second-round pick out of Boston College impresses enough over the summer, he will be rewarded.