4 Panthers sleepers who could crash the roster conversation at training camp

Head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan encourage opportunity and reward high performance. This was the mindset they installed from the moment they took over football operations, and it won't stop this summer, either.

The Carolina Panthers are riding on the crest of a wave after winning the NFC South, but the hard work is just getting started. They are close, but not close enough. Urgency remains high, and everyone will get a chance to stake a claim as preparations for the new campaign intensify.

That's what got the Panthers this far. Fans should expect nothing less now.

With this in mind, here are four Panthers sleepers who could potentially make their way into the roster picture when training camp rolls around.

Carolina Panthers sleepers who could crash the roster conversation at training camp

Jared Harrison-Hunte - DL

The Panthers were dealt a blow when defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton sustained a neck injury that required surgery. He's expected back at some stage in 2026, but it probably won't be anytime soon. Until then, others have to step up.

That goes for the starters and depth. Jared Harrison-Hunte falls into the latter category, but he was on the practice squad last season and did enough to earn another reserve/futures contract in 2026.

Much more will be required to make the 53-man roster. Even so, don't be surprised if he makes a strong claim.

DeVonta Smith - CB

Carolina is well-stocked at cornerback. There aren't many free spots, with Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson Sr., Corey Thornton, rookie fourth-rounder Will Lee III, and maybe even Chau Smith-Wade locks to make the team. Akayleb Evans' special teams prowess could ensure he's on the team, which might be all the Panthers need.

If there was one player who could come from nowhere to force his way into the team's plans, it's DeVonta Smith.

The Panthers thought highly of the Notre Dame product, giving him $247,500 in guaranteed money on his undrafted rookie deal to secure his services. That was a vote of confidence, and he's got the size Ejiro Evero typically looks for in his defensive backs.

Saahdiq Charles - OL

Things haven't quite gone according to plan for Saahdiq Charles during his professional career. He was given countless chances to lock down a starting role with the Washington Commanders, but injuries and poor performance eventually became his undoing. He's bounced around the league since, leaving his future immensely uncertain before Carolina came calling.

Charles arrived late last season and got another reserve/futures deal. It remains a tall order to make his presence felt, but even though starting on the interior is out of the question, he could easily do enough to unseat others en route to a roster spot if everything goes well.

Aaron Hall - DL

As previously mentioned, there are one or two openings on the defensive front following Wharton's unfortunate injury. The Panthers will have to pivot, and even though others will be preferred for starting or rotational roles initially, Aaron Hall's early impression could put him in the roster picture if the same trend continues.

Hall put together an outstanding offseason program. He's got the size, length, and athleticism to be a depth 3-4 defensive end in Evero's system. Even though he is not the finished article just yet, the Duke product has momentum on his side.